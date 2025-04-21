After finalising her divorce from Seal, whom Heidi Klum shares four children with, the model found love again in 2018 with musician Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi shared with People in January 2020, that she is “just a much happier person [with Tom].”

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

We have put together everything to know about Heidi’s 35-year-old husband.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS TOM KAULITZ?

Heidi Klum’s husband was born in Germany, like Heidi.

Sharing with Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2021, Heidi spoke on their heritage and how Tom had gifted her a piece of the Berlin Wall.

“My husband was actually born in East Berlin, okay, and I’ve been there many, many times. Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I’m from even though I’ve been here longer than I have been in Germany. So he gave this to me for my birthday,” Heidi said. “It had to come all the way from Germany and then with a crane into our garden.”

“It’s beautiful,” the model continued. “I mean it’s beautiful that it’s broken and that it’s not standing there anymore doing what they intended it to do, so I love it as an art piece in the garden.”

Tom formed his own rock band Tokio Hotel with his twin brother Bill at the age of 15.

The group still performs today with Tom as the lead guitarist and Bill as the lead singer, along with two other bandmates Gustav Schäfer and Georg Listing.

Tom and Bill Kaulitz. (Credit: Getty)

HOW DID HEIDI KLUM AND TOM KAULITZ MEET?

According to TMZ! the pair met at a party in 2018, where Heidi later shared with Ellen DeGeneres, “It was to the point so bad when I couldn’t even look at him.

“You know when you’re attracted to someone so badly you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t even…’ So, I had to sit next to him instead of across because then I would have had to look at him.”

Later that year the pair were spotted on set of America’s Got Talent making out, before making their red carpet debut in May 2018.

By October the pair were in full couple mode, with Tom getting on board with Heidiween (Heidi’s iconic Halloween looks) by dressing as Shrek and Fiona.

In December 2018, the pair became engaged and are happier than ever.

(Credit: Getty)

DOES TOM KAULITZ HAVE KIDS?

Whilst the musician does not have any biological children of his own, he plays an active role as a stepfather to the four children of Heidi.

The actress has Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou, and her eldest, Leni, was adopted by her ex-husband, Seal.

