Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet, with the 42-year-old gracing the prestigious event eight times over the years.
And it’s not hard to see why she keeps being invited back – Miranda always turns heads, effortlessly blending glamour with timeless elegance.
Whether it’s the Met Gala or any red carpet appearance, she always embodies sophistication and style, securing her place as one of the most anticipated stars of the night.
Ahead of the 2025 event, we’re revisiting some of Miranda Kerr’s most iconic and unforgettable Met Gala moments.
Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty
2023
At the 2023 Met Gala, Miranda Kerr wore a stunning pearl-embellished, off-white gown designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior.
The dress featured a corseted bust, thin shoulder straps and a small train, and she paired the look with a deep red lip and a diamond choker.
In America: An Anthology of Fashion
2022
Miranda attended the Met with her husband, Evan Spiegel, for the first time in 2022, where she wore this gorgeous bridal-esque Oscar de la Renta gown.
She paired the strapless ivory tulle dress with glittering Bulgari jewels and a bold red lip, while her hair was styled in an elegant up-do.
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
2017
In 2017, Miranda wore this glamorous strapless, red poppy-covered Oscar de la Renta gown.
She opted for a pop of silver with her shoes, and once again chose to rock a bright red lip.
Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
2016
For the Manus x Machina theme in 2016, Miranda Kerr stepped out in this structural Louis Vuitton ensemble.
She paired the unique outfit with slicked-back hair with a braid around the front, and dramatic earrings.
China: Through the Looking Glass
2015
Miranda rocked a mini dress in 2015 – something we rarely see on the Met Gala red carpet.
The metallic Louis Vuitton number featured sheer black sleeves, and she kept her hair, makeup, and accessories super simple to let the outfit do the talking.
Punk: Chaos to Couture
2013
As a guest of Michael Kors in 2013, Miranda wore this bold, black cut-out dress that fit her to perfection.
She paired the look with a spiked Christian Louboutin clutch and diamond bangles.
Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
2011
Back in 2011, Miranda channelled her inner-ballerina in another mini dress.
This time she wore a white strapless tulle and lace number which flared out at the waist. She completed the look with a matching jewelled purse and laced shoes.
The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion
2009
For her first ever Met Gala appearance, Miranda Kerr wore this daring black cut-out midi dress.
In true 2009 fashion, she opted for a smokey-eye makeup look and a slightly messy up-do.