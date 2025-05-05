Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet, with the 42-year-old gracing the prestigious event eight times over the years.

Advertisement

And it’s not hard to see why she keeps being invited back – Miranda always turns heads, effortlessly blending glamour with timeless elegance.

Whether it’s the Met Gala or any red carpet appearance, she always embodies sophistication and style, securing her place as one of the most anticipated stars of the night.

Ahead of the 2025 event, we’re revisiting some of Miranda Kerr’s most iconic and unforgettable Met Gala moments.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.