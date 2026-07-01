‘Heart is hurting’: Casey Donovan supports Nat Bass amid ‘abrupt end’

Australian performer Natalie Bassingthwaighte is grieving the loss of her cherished lead role in Waitress – amid the news the musical’s Australian tour has been cancelled – and now the star’s famous friends have stepped in to support her.

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Nat – who plays the lead character of Jenna in the hit Broadway show – was midway through its planned run when she received the news it had been suddenly axed.

“It’s been hard to comprehend – the amount of effort that every person in this cast and crew and company have put into this show. It’s devastating that it comes to an end so abruptly,” the star shared in an emotional video posted to her Instagram Stories on June 30.

“My heart is hurting so much for this industry of ours, across the board. It’s not just musical theatre: It’s theatre. It’s festivals. It’s shows of any kind. The arts is dying in this country, and that hurts my heart beyond anything,” she added.

Nat Bass has been left heartbroken by the cancellation of Waitress. (Credit: Instagram/natbassingthwaighte)

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Nat – who became a beloved star thanks to her portrayal of Izzy Hoyland in Neighbours before joining Australian electro-pop band Rogue Traders and then starring in a string of hit theatre productions including Chicago and Shirley Valentine despairs for the future of live entertainment and those that work in the industry.

“The amount of effort, time and love that people have put into these careers. Their passion, dedication, it only spreads to an audience and it gives humanity reasons to live,” she shared. “I know right in the current climate it is almost impossible.”

“I’m kind of numb, at the same time, that such beautiful work is getting shut down,” she went on. “Everything is just… it’s just such a hard time.”

One person who knows all too well the amount of work that goes into the production of live shows is Nat’s former Chicago co-star Casey Donovan – who is currently half way through her own This Is Me national tour.

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The star lent her support to the cast of Waitress by taking her fiancee Renee Sharples to a performance on June 30.

“Congratulations to the cast, crew and band of @waitressau. You’re all truly amazing. Thank you for a joyous night out at the theatre,” she shared in an Instagram post.

In a follow up post, on her own page, Nat said she had spent time with Casey, her “dear friend”, who had wondered why Nat wasn’t performing the night she saw the show.

Casey Donovan shared her support for Nat and Waitress the musical. (Credit: Instagram/caseydonovan88)

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“I do have scheduled shows off,” Nat shared, explaining that on those rare occasions her role was played by another star so that she could spend time with her family.

She added that there are just two more shows at Melbourne’s Her Majesty’s Theatre that she won’t be there for before the musical “must close” on July 19.

“You just need to see this beautiful show. It’s so worth it. It will fill your heart and soul, make you inspired and hopefully come back to the theatre time and time again,” Nat told her fans.

Nat isn’t the only Australian performer who is feeling pessimistic about the state of the theatre industry right now.

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Alinta Chidzey, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Casey Donovan together on the set of Chicago. (Credit: Getty)

As one of a series of reshares on the subject on her Instagram Stories, Nat also shared a video posted by Australian performer Christie Whelan Browne – who is currently starring in comedy show Losing Face at the Melbourne Theatre Company.

“Just here getting ready for the play tonight and contemplating the state of the theatre industry in Australia and how bleak it feels at the moment,” Christie said in her video.

“I just wanted to give a shout out to the reviewer who wrote of our play, ‘You would be better off staying at home watching a certain series on SBS.

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“Hmm.. so this is the advice from the arts reviewers in our country. I think maybe rethink that sort of criticism. Criticise the play, sure. You don’t have to love it. But to say that people shouldn’t come. Not today, mate.”

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