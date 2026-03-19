“This will hurt”: Deborra-lee Furness’ pain over Sutton Foster “power move”

First she was blindsided by news her ex=husband Hugh Jackman was planning to marry his new love, now sources claim Deborra-lee Furness has been left “hurt” after a “power move” by Sutton Foster.

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Deb – who split with the Song Sung Blue and Wolverine star in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage – is said to have been having a hard time lately as the 30th anniversary of her wedding to Hugh looms.

Now, news that Sutton has signed with a new media agency – Range Media Partners – is said to have only dampened Deb’s spirits further.

Sutton has signed with a prestigious agency. (Credit: Getty)

The prestigious agency represents a host of Hollywood talent, including Bradley Cooper, Keira Knightley, Emilia Clarke and Halle Berry.

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“This is a power move for Sutton. She’s got this small window to really make her mark on the world and she wants to broaden her TV and film portfolio,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Range can do that – they have some of the best directors on their books, like Michael Bay, and they have their own production company with serious Hollywood muscle.”

The insider says Sutton is “thrilled” to be joining the ranks of the many esteemed creatives using the services of the company.

“She’s got an upcoming movie with Matthew Broderick [The Best Is Yet to Come] and her horror trilogy [Rule Of Three], but signing with Range is a great move,” the insider continues. “They have a solid reputation for securing international deals, brand partnerships and mixed-media gigs that blend stage work with streaming and film.”

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The news has come at a difficult time for Deborra-lee. (Credit: Getty)

While the source says Sutton’s high profile relationship with Hugh will only have added to her stock, they say Hugh “wouldn’t have let her sign on to just anyone”.

“Hugh knows several of Range’s clients, from Johnny Depp to Mike Fassbender and even Bradley Cooper and Rebel Wilson, so he’ll have done his research for this,” the insider explains, adding that Hugh has “plenty of clout – and mates – to steer a career like Sutton’s”.

“It’s a big decision and Hugh believes Sutton deserves a career as big as his – and he’s more than happy to take a back seat and let her be the star of the house for a few years,” the source adds.

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But a friend of Deborra-lee claims the situation is “just another kick in the gut” for her, not least because they say Deb “sacrificed her own very lucrative leading lady career for Hugh’s”.

Deb famously took a backseat as Hugh’s career skyrocketed. (Credit: Getty)

“Up until his career took off, the plan was for him to stay home with the kids while she brought home the bacon,” the insider explains.

“History had different plans but it won’t be easy for Deb to hear how Hugh’s paving a golden pathway for Sutton now their kids are older.

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“Hugh promised her a career reboot once the kids were older so this will hurt.”

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