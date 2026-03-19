William stance on Charles funeral shocks: “Doesn’t want that shadow”

As Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, donned their glad rags for a historic State Banquet with Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu on March 18 at Windsor Castle, eagle-eyed onlookers couldn’t help but notice the duo looked a little… well… tense.

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While Kate shimmered regally in a deep green gown with the late Queen’s Lovers Knot tiara atop her head, an unshaven William looked glumly down at his feet, at one point clamping his lips together as if on the brink of despair.

Prince William appeared notably tense at the state banquet. (Credit: Getty)

Of course, it’s hardly a surprise that such an Instagram-worthy royal occasion has been tinged with despondency – for UK police have revealed they are probing a “whole range of sex allegations” relating to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, and are in touch with officials in the US about the former Prince Andrew.

Now, royal sources reveal that William has made a “very firm decision” amid the continuing crisis – one that will have huge repercussions even at the most emotional of moments: his father’s death.

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Insiders tell columnist and TV personality Rob Shuter – who posts on the Naughty But Nice substack – that “Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again”.

“That door is completely closed,” one revealed, adding that William’s priority is to protect his wife and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The ban on Andrew reportedly extends to every single royal gathering.

William clamped his lips together as he walked side by side with his wife. (Credit: Getty)

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“When the time eventually comes for King Charles’ funeral, William does not want Andrew there,” the insider said. “He doesn’t want that shadow anywhere near Catherine or his children.”

It’s stance that is likely to cause some discomfort with some other senior royals who – for a while at least – believed Andrew was treated “too harshly” by the King. (It should be noted that Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, and inclusion in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate such.)

Back in January it was reported that Princess Anne had been “vocal with both the King and William” about her brother’s treatment. A source told the Daily Mail that it was a stance that had Edward’s backing to some extent.

The ban on Andrew is said to extend to Charles’ funeral when it happens. (Credit: Getty)

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Now, in a surprise development, it has emerged that when Andrew – who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February – was stripped of his titles last year, Anne reportedly stepped in with an offer to him.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, the Princess – concerned about her brother’s mental health – suggested he come and live with her.

“She raised the idea of Andrew moving to her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire as a bolthole when the calls for him to be evicted from Royal Lodge grew shrill,” Richard wrote in the Daily Mail.

“This was not just an act of Christian charity but a willingness to surround him with family love – and totally in character.”

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However, it’s understood that Anne’s position has since “hardened”.

Anne’s stance is said to have “hardened”. (Credit: Getty)

“After the emergence of compromising photographs and damaging claims about him allegedly passing confidential government information to Epstein and others in his circle – potentially enriching them – Anne recognised it had become harder to defend Andrew,” Richard Kay wrote.

“As a result, say insiders, she came to share the family view that unless Andrew was distanced, the risk of reputational damage to the institution would be considerable.”

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