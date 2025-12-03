TV WEEK’s 2026 Christmas Gift Guide: The best presents for partners, kids, mates & more

We’ve finally reached December and you know what that means? Christmas is right around the corner.

While some (very organised) people managed to get all of their shopping done during the Black Friday sales, other people (myself included) have not thought about Christmas presents until the calendar shifted to December and the shopping centres stared playing Mariah Carey’s Christmas album.

Now it’s time to get organised and start buying those presents. But don’t worry, we’ve got you sorted with a bunch of presents that will delight your partner, kids and even your trickiest to buy for mate.

TV WEEK‘s 2026 Christmas gift guide

For those who love home wears

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt as a gift-giver over the years, it’s this: When in doubt, give someone a candle.

After all, who doesn’t love coming home to a sweet-smelling house? If you want to go above and beyond, Dusk currently has an Ultimate Candle Set for $129.99 which features 22 scented soy candles. Alternatively, if just one will do, you can purchase one 270g Christmas-themed soy candle for a nifty $44.99.

PRICE:

Ultimate Candle Set: $129.99 AUD

Soy Candle 270g: $44.99 AUD

For those who like experiences rather than gifts

If you have a friend or family member who loves activities more than they like receiving an average gift, why not give them a kit or a cook book?

This year, Darrell Lea have released a DIY kit for its iconic and delicious Rocky Road that is sure to delight the whole family. Or, if you’d rather go full DIY, why not give the gift of recipes with the Arnott’s Cookbook? From Tim Tam treats to Mint Slice magic, this cookbook has fun easy recipes to turn your favourite biscuits into irresistible goodies.

PRICE:

Arnott’s The Cookbook: $24.99 AUD

Make Your Own Rocklea Road Kit: $25

For the beach bums

There’s nothing like a festive Aussie summer spent at the beach. But to truly enjoy it, you need the right equipment.

To truly make your favourite beach bum’s summer complete, why not give them a sand-free beach mat from Miss Amara and a beach pillow? Nothing says “I can stay on this beach until sunset” like a beach pillow.

PRICE:

Miss Amara Beach Mat: $109 AUD

Whitehaven Pink Inflatable Beach Pillow: $20.99 AUD

For fans of fantasy television

Game of Thrones may have come to a dramatic end in 2019, but that doesn’t mean our love for the series has. So, if there’s someone in your life who is still just as taken with the series now as they were when it was still dropping episodes, we’ve got just the thing for you — a glittering Daenerys Targaryen Dragon Egg Sculpture from the Bradford Exchange.

The Fabergé egg inspired sculpture is officially licensed by HBO and is hand painted.

Considering Daenarys is the mother of dragons, what better way is there to honour her legacy than have her standing amongst a sparkling dragon egg?

PRICE:

Daenerys Targaryen Dragon Egg Sculpture: $149.97 AUD

For kids obsessed with K-Pop Demon Hunters

Have you ever heard of a Yoto Player? These nifty devices are perfect for parents who want their kids to sing along to their favourite tracks without the screentime.

Built for children between the ages of three and 12, the Yoto Player is a screen-free audio system which lets kids listen to music loaded onto cards. All you have to do is pop a Yoto card into the Yoto Player and groove to the tunes.

Thankfully, there are heaps of cards with the favourite tracks from television hits, including K-Pop Demon Hunters. Get ready to hear your kids scream-sing “Golden” 100 times!

PRICE:

K-Pop Demon Hunters Yoto Card: $22.99 AUD

Yoto Player 3rd Generation: $179.99



For when you’re completely out of ideas

If you’re really, truly stuck on what to get a particular person in your life, the best option is to get something that they will use. Our best bet? A few months subscription to a streaming service. Below, we’ve compiled a list of streamers and their prices — and there’s one for everyone’s budget!

PRICE:

Netflix: $20.99 AUD per month (without ads)

Stan: $12-$22 AUD per month

Binge: $10- $22 AUD per month

Hayu: $7.99 AUD per month

Paramount+: $7.99 – 17.99 AUD per month

Prime: $9.99 AUD per month

Well, we hope this helped! Happy shopping!

