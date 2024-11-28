Our favourite celebrity decorations and trees this Christmas

Christmas has come early in the homes of some of our favourite celebrities, with both classic as well as more modernised styling happening this year.

Advertisement

Many stick with a theme, from big red bows and ornaments, to the winter wonderland inspired faux-snow tipped trees. Whilst others stray from the norm with alternative Christmas looks.

Here is how some of the celebs are styling their homes and trees for the 2024 festive season…

(Credit: Instagram) 03 Kim Kardashian Media personality and SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, is well and truly in the Christmas spirit this year sharing a first look at her faux-snow tree to her Instagram stories. The story panned over the extravagant tree with the song “Twinkling Lights” by Auni playing over the top. If her display is anything like last year where her living room was transformed into a winter wonderland, then we are in for a real treat!

(Credit: Instagram) 04 Bec Judd Australian model and television presenter, Rebecca Judd, has gone non-traditional this Christmas with acrylic pink trees by Neuve Blvd. Whilst the trees are lacking the authentic smell of the festive season, Bec captioned her post, “We are actually away for Christmas this year so these trees are the perfect way to make our house feel festive without needing a tree to put gifts under.” (Credit: Home Beautiful) 05 Tim and Anna Robards Home Beautiful stepped inside The Bachelor’s original couple, Tim and Anna Robards incredible home in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Their tree this year is simple, yet elegant with faux-snow tipped branches, which seems to be a trend already this 2024 festive season. As Tim said in his interview with Home Beautiful, their decorating style is “Minimalist chic, but at the same time throwing in touches of glam with shining elements of silver and gold.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use