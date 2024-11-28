Our favourite celebrity decorations and trees this Christmas

Christmas has come early in the homes of some of our favourite celebrities, with both classic as well as more modernised styling happening this year.
Many stick with a theme, from big red bows and ornaments, to the winter wonderland inspired faux-snow tipped trees. Whilst others stray from the norm with alternative Christmas looks.
Here is how some of the celebs are styling their homes and trees for the 2024 festive season…
01
Jackie O and her daughter Catalina ‘Kitty’ Henderson
Getting in the holiday spirit early, radio host Jackie, and her daughter Kitty, took to Instagram with a decadent tree from the brand Dancer & Dasher.
The tree was a fitting red and green theme with giant bows and baubles, along with holly and berries coating the tree.
02
Jess Rowe
We have been given a glimspe into the Christmas wonderland that is Jess Rowe’s living room. With hilarious commentary from her husband, Peter Overton, the Rowe-Overton household is well and truly festive – to the disarray of Peter.
“Beautiful! We don’t need more Christmas stuff!” Peter exclaims during the post Jess made to Instagram. We can’t relate – as like Jess, we are loving the Christmas decorations – more the merrier!
Jess captioned the post, “When you’re married to the Grinch?!”
See the video below.
03
Kim Kardashian
Media personality and SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, is well and truly in the Christmas spirit this year sharing a first look at her faux-snow tree to her Instagram stories. The story panned over the extravagant tree with the song “Twinkling Lights” by Auni playing over the top.
If her display is anything like last year where her living room was transformed into a winter wonderland, then we are in for a real treat!
04
Bec Judd
Australian model and television presenter, Rebecca Judd, has gone non-traditional this Christmas with acrylic pink trees by Neuve Blvd.
Whilst the trees are lacking the authentic smell of the festive season, Bec captioned her post, “We are actually away for Christmas this year so these trees are the perfect way to make our house feel festive without needing a tree to put gifts under.”
05
Tim and Anna Robards
Home Beautiful stepped inside The Bachelor’s original couple, Tim and Anna Robards incredible home in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.
Their tree this year is simple, yet elegant with faux-snow tipped branches, which seems to be a trend already this 2024 festive season.
As Tim said in his interview with Home Beautiful, their decorating style is “Minimalist chic, but at the same time throwing in touches of glam with shining elements of silver and gold.”