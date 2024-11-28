Who is Steph Claire Smith? Fitness queen and KIC co-founder

Australian fitness influencer and Keep It Cleaner (KIC) co-founder, Steph Claire Smith, has created quite the fitness community, centred around keeping it real.

Advertisement

She is incredibly passionate about health and wellbeing, sharing to her 1.5 million Instagram followers fitness routines, style guides and healthy eating ideas.

Steph is currently expecting her second baby with husband, Josh Miller, who also share little three-year-old Harvey.

So, who exactly is Steph Claire Smith? Here’s everything you need to know.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

STEPH CLAIRE SMITH’S FAMILY

Having recently taken to Instagram in mid-November, Steph and her partner Josh have announced their second pregnancy.

“Harvey’s going to be a big brother,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Recently, Steph has made the choice to blur Harvey’s photo from her social media posts for his own privacy and protection. After posting the first image with Harvey’s little face blurred she received a lot of hate and speculation in her comments.

Advertisement

Addressing the scrutiny on her Instagram stories, she spoke about how her son was now “at an age where he is not always in our care and he is looking like a little boy”. She spoke on about how he was becoming more recognisable and when approached in public, the fans called Harvey by his name, which came across as “very confusing for a young boy.”

In making this decision to stop showing his face on the internet, Steph has stated in response: “That is our decision as his parents”.

On Steph’s podcast, KICPOD, shared with co-founder and friend, Laura Henshaw, she speaks on pressure of having another child after having the first, and how challenging parenthood has been for her.

“You do question when you’re going for that second, like, ‘Is it going to change everything?’,” she says. “I think you know that you’re probably going to love them just as much, but you’re kind of like, ‘How can I possibly do that?’”

Advertisement

Steph and Josh got married on Josh’s family property in Murray River in 2019 which has recently been put on the market for an asking price of $8-8.8 million.

The 260 acre property runs alongside the Murray Darling River and is home to a seven bedroom and five bathroom house, along with 40-acre golf course, ornamental lake, tennis court, heated pool and spa and home cinema – just to name a few of the properties luxuries.

STEPH AND JOSH’S FAIRYTALE WEDDING

Having met at the Miller property around 18 years ago, it seemed fitting to revisit the site where it all happened to exchange vows and become husband and wife.

Advertisement

Josh Miller, a Melbourne-based influencer, stay-at-home dad and former entrepreneur behind the brand Soda Shades, grew up on the stunning property moments away from the Smith family.

In 2019, the pair said ‘I do’ in the scenery of the Murray Darling River, which sits on the border of Victoria and New South Wales.

Collaborating with Melbourne-based boutique, Kyha Studios, Steph had a two-piece, exposed midriff dress and Josh was dressed in a simple black linen suit.

BEHIND KEEP IT CLEANER (KIC)

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Keep it Cleaner was started as a recipe e-book in 2015 by Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw. The mission behind the brand was to cultivate change and grow into a empowering wellness company.

Since then KIC, has become a product – with a range of health food products available in stores, a podcast – hosted by the founders and an app – with workouts, recipes and meditations.

Through these different communities KIC has cemented the statement that “We’re changing the relationship people have with wellness and themselves.”

STEPH CLAIRE SMITH’S HOME

Steph and her family reside in an ultra-luxe Palm Springs inspired East Brighton home, along the shoreline east of Melbourne.

Advertisement

Splashing out on the home, paying $7 million, the home features a resort-style pool with a beautiful entertaining area outside.

STEPH CLAIRE SMITH’S NET WORTH

The 2024 Australian Financial Review Young Rich list revealed Steph coming in at number 97, with a boasting net worth of $42 million.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use