Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas’ children are all grown up

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, with their two children Carys and Dylan, are arguably one of the most envious families, proving they are the epitome of Hollywood glamour time and time again.
Tthe world was shocked to hear the two entertainers were having children so soon after meeting, but decades later, Carys and Dylan are all grown up. So, where are they?
The family first began when Catherine and Michael were introduced to each other by mutual friends while promoting their films – A Perfect Murder and The Mask of Zorro respectively – at the Deauville Film Festival.
Immediately, Michael knew he was going to be the father of her children.
“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.
“The first time I met her! You think that went over big?”.
The pair tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000. Catherine looked like the picture of elegance in her Christian Lacroix gown with a low-cut bodice and sleeveless silhouette.
Catherine and Michael’s timeless ceremony, which reportedly cost $2.6 million, will forever be pinned in someone’s Pinterest board for wedding inspiration.
But, just months before their wedding, on 8 August 2000, Catherine gave birth to their first child, a son named Dylan Michael Douglas.
Three years later, on April 20, 2003, the stars welcomed their daughter Carys who has grown to become the spitting image of her mother.
Now, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, are carving their own way through the world. But what does the future hold for them? Will they become entertainers like their parents or live a simple life?
Only time will tell, and we aren’t fortune tellers, but continue scrolling to see what the siblings are doing now.
October 2025
Michael and Carys had a rare father-daughter outing at the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala in October 2025.
We can’t believe how similar Carys looks to her mother!
April 2024
A family photo isn’t complete without silly faces and a flexing dad! In celebration of the New Year, the family ventured on a vacation to India. But in April 2024, Michael shared the secret to always ensuring their kids want to go on holiday with them.
“Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us,” Michael began on Today USA. “Especially when you’re not forcing them. I said, ‘Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us.’ But we’ve got good trips, we seduce them with good places to go.”
May 2023
Carys stepped out with her parents in May 2023 to attend the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
May 2023
Can we have another moment for the dresses?
May 2023
Michael looked like such a proud father! We might be crying a little after this photo…
February 2023
Dylan attended the Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premiere in February 2023, in support of his dad who played a major role in the film.
April 2023
In April 2023, Dylan and Michael appeared on the red carpet together for the Goodnight, Oscar Broadway opening night at Belasco Theatre.
August 2022
Dylan celebrated his 22nd birthday in August 2022, when Carys praised her “built-in best friend” and labelled him “the epitome of joy.”
August 2022
There’s no denying this mother-son duo share the same eyes. To celebrate Dylan’s 22nd birthday, Catherine wrote, “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say.”
August 2022
Dylan as just a little newborn.
May 2022
Dylan officially graduated from college in May 2022. Congratulations!
May 2022
In celebration of all the mum’s out there, Catherine posted this adorable black and white photo with her kids, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day, to all mothers, and stepmothers and foster mothers and grandmothers and all who have the joy in life to love and protect children.”
April 2022
“The band is back together!” Catherine claimed on Instagram as the family visited college campus.
April 2022
Catherine wrote, “Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart❤️Mama.”
June 2021
Dylan shared this old polaroid picture of himself and his dad, Michael in tribute to Father’s Day.
“Dad- every year on father’s day I find it hard to articulate how much you mean to me. I should really tell you everyday how much I appreciate you, let alone once a year, but the honest truth is that I can’t find the right words,” he wrote on Instagram.
“All I can say is that you are my whole world. You are my leader, a role model and someone I aspire to be in every way. I can’t imagine a world without you— your advise I hold in the highest regard, and your unwavering support drives me to work hard and believe in myself. I love you so much it honestly hurts. Happy Father’s Day”.
April 2021
In celebration of Carys’ 18th birthday, Catherine shared this photo with a beautiful tribute.
“Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you,” she wrote.
“That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor……very important…. is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.”
November 2020
A beautiful family picture for Thanksgiving 2020.
September 2020
“Summer officially over in our family,” Catherine began on Instagram.
“Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both… And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through.”
August 2020
How cute! Carys shared this touching photo with her brother to celebrate his 20th birthday where she thanked her “best friend.”
“I thank you for everything and love you more than you will ever know. I am the luckiest sister!”.
June 2020
For Father’s Day in June 2020, Catherine posted this flashback family photo.
December 2019
In December 2019, the family travelled to Zanzibar and took this adorable photo at lunch.
October 2019
Catherine and Dylan visiting campus.
February 2019
In 2019, Catherine shared this flashback photo of the family travelling in Wales.
September 2018
“Happy birthday to my beautiful parents, the people who constantly inspire me and have taught me everything I know. I am in awe of both of you and the goodness you bring to the world. I love you more than you can imagine,” Carys shared in 2018.
May 2018
The ultimate partners in crime.