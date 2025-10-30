Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas’ children are all grown up

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, with their two children Carys and Dylan, are arguably one of the most envious families, proving they are the epitome of Hollywood glamour time and time again.

Tthe world was shocked to hear the two entertainers were having children so soon after meeting, but decades later, Carys and Dylan are all grown up. So, where are they?

The night Catherine and Michael met. (Credit: Getty)

The family first began when Catherine and Michael were introduced to each other by mutual friends while promoting their films – A Perfect Murder and The Mask of Zorro respectively – at the Deauville Film Festival.

Immediately, Michael knew he was going to be the father of her children.

“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

“The first time I met her! You think that went over big?”.

The pair met in 1998. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair tied the knot in a luxurious wedding ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on November 18, 2000. Catherine looked like the picture of elegance in her Christian Lacroix gown with a low-cut bodice and sleeveless silhouette.

Catherine and Michael’s timeless ceremony, which reportedly cost $2.6 million, will forever be pinned in someone’s Pinterest board for wedding inspiration.

But, just months before their wedding, on 8 August 2000, Catherine gave birth to their first child, a son named Dylan Michael Douglas.

Three years later, on April 20, 2003, the stars welcomed their daughter Carys who has grown to become the spitting image of her mother.

Now, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, are carving their own way through the world. But what does the future hold for them? Will they become entertainers like their parents or live a simple life?

Only time will tell, and we aren’t fortune tellers, but continue scrolling to see what the siblings are doing now.

