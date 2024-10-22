After five years living and filming Mission Impossible in the UK, adopted Anglophile Tom Cruise, 62, has made the shock decision to move back to his home country the USA.

Advertisement

And insiders say there’s one thing on the A-lister’s mind – being closer to family.

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE

Tom hasn’t been pictured with Suri for 11 years. (Image: Backgrid)

“Tom has made the UK his home for five years and he absolutely loves it here,” a source reveals to The Sun.

“There is no doubt he’ll be back at some point when he greases the wheels for the next Mission Impossible outing, but Tom is looking forward to returning to the US to be closer to his son Connor and his friends.”

Advertisement

“The transformation has been pretty incredible – England has done him and his wider reputation the world of good, and he’s so much happier for it.”

While it’s happy news for some, there’s one person who is dreading the move – Tom’s ex-wife and mother of his daughter Suri, Katie Holmes.

“Those headlines about ‘Tom coming back for his kid’ sent Katie’s heartbeat racing, of course, and even though they were referring to Connor, it’s done very little to ease her mind,” a friend of the actress, 45, tells Woman’s Day.

“Katie’s worst nightmare has always been Tom making a re-entrance into Suri’s life once she was free from her mum’s protection. And now she’s at college doing a course that Tom’s paying for, it’s beginning to dawn on Katie that Suri is extremely accessible to him.”

Advertisement

“And the most worrying part of all is there’s not much Katie can do about it, except trust that her bond with Suri is enough for her to disclose any contact she might have with her father.”

As the news broke last week, a frantic Katie called her 19-year-old daughter, who is currently studying fashion at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, but spending the college break with her mum in New York.

The teenager was seen walking the streets deep in conversation with a friend, a sight, no doubt welcome to her “extremely protective” mum.

SCIENTOLOGY FEARS

“To the rest of the world, Suri was just back home to support Katie as she stars in her new Broadway show Our Town, but both Suri and Katie know that it was also to reassure her mum that she’s safe and not in Scientology’s clutches.”

Advertisement

“Katie has done everything she can to make Suri’s childhood as normal as possible since she split with Tom [in 2012] and to protect her from the controversial church, but she’ll never stop worrying.”

TRUST IN SURI

Tom is said to be paying Suri’s $97,000-a-year college fees. (Image: The Direct)

The timing of Tom’s return couldn’t be worse for Katie, who is finally in a place where she can finally prioritise herself.

“Katie can’t believe it. Right when she was ready to start focusing on herself, Tom decides – just months after Suri moved into college – that it’s time to move back to the USA.”

Advertisement

“If there’s one thing Katie’s learnt from her escape from Scientology, it’s to always have her guard up – and that there’s no such thing as coincidence.”

“Winning over a grown-up Suri – voluntarily – would be the ultimate prize for Tom and his religion.”

Loading the player...

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use