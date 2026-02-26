Pink slams reports of split with husband Carey Hart as ‘fake news’

Pink has slammed reports that she and husband Carey Hart have separated after 20 years together.

People was the first to announce the news on February 27, but the singer – real name Alecia Moore – that was the first she’d heard of it!

Taking to Instagram, Pink addressed the speculation in a video, calling the reports “fake news, not true”.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” she said. “Thank you, People magazine, thank you, Us Weekly. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or, do you wanna talk about some real news?”

Pink and Carey Hart appeared happy and loved-up at Wimbledon in July 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

The 46-year-old Raise Your Glass hitmaker first met former professional motocross racer Carey, 50, in 2001.

They split briefly in 2003, before the singer proposed in June 2005 while Carey was competing in a Mammoth Lakes motorcross race.

After marrying in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006, they shocked fans with news they had separated in February 2008.

By May 2009, they had reunited, citing couples’ counselling for saving their marriage.

In June 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willow Sage Hart. Son Jameson Moon Hart was born on December 26, 2016.

Celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in 2024 Pink admitted in a candid Instagram post that the couple had almost split again the year before, revealing, “We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest.”

The tennis-loving family enjoyed an outing to the US Open in September 2025 with kids Jameson and Willow. (Credit: Getty Images)

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f**king hard,” she wrote.

“But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year.”

The songstress previously spoke in 2021 of the difficulties in being in a long-term relationship as she opened up about the fact they sought individual and couples’ counselling.

“Long-term relationships are not easy. It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring,” she told People.

“You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person. So it can be challenging, and there’s good days and there’s bad days.

The couple regularly attended red carpet events together during their 20-year marriage. (Credit: Getty Images)

“I think it’s an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what’s important,” she continued.

“I don’t want to break up my family. That’s been my main goal, since I had a broken family. Sometimes you have to let it go. You can’t die on every mountain.”

Still, the pair weathered those initial storms and, in 2023, she revealed to People the key to their longevity.

“He and I are independent to a fault,” she said. “That’s probably why we’ve stayed together so long, because we can live completely separately and then be together. We don’t need each other. We choose each other.”

