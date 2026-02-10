Pink’s surprising new career move revealed!

Pink is adding a new gig to her already packed resumé: daytime talk show host!

The superstar singer will guest host The Kelly Clarkson Show for an entire week starting 2 March, trading stadium crowds for a studio seat.

The timing is perfect, too – her episodes will air during Women’s History Month and spotlight the power, creativity, and impact of women across entertainment and beyond.

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t be happier with the choice. While she steps away for the week, she’s made it clear Pink was the dream fill-in, praising her as both an artist and a human – and admitting she wishes she could be there to watch it all go down.

“The only thing that bums me out about Pink hosting a week of The Kelly Clarkson Show is that I’m not going to be able to be there to watch her,” she said.

“I have been a fan for so long and have always been inspired by her music and her person. I love her,” Kelly added. “

For Pink, this is brand-new territory. She’s conquered massive tours and jaw-dropping stunts, but hosting a daytime show for a close friend? That’s a whole new adventure – and one she’s excited to take on.

“I’ve played stadiums and danced on the side of buildings, but stepping in to guest host for my girl Kelly Clarkson is a brand new feat. Let’s celebrate women, joy, resilience and whatever comes else comes our way,” she said.

Fans can expect good conversations, celebrations of women, and maybe even a few surprise musical performances.

Pink has popped up on the show before (including a memorable 2023 duet with Kelly), but this marks her first time running the show herself.

The announcement comes during a big moment for the series. Kelly recently shared that this will be the final season of the show, explaining that the demanding schedule made it tough to balance work and family.

She said stepping back will let her spend more time with her kids – something she’s deeply grateful for.

After Pink’s hosting stint, Kelly will return to wrap up the season. More guest hosts are expected to be announced soon.

