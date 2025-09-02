Pink’s health scare on family holiday

Pink’s family holiday didn’t quite go to plan.

Advertisement

This week, the 45-year-old posted a photo on Instagram, where she was hooked up to an IV and joked that “everything is going really well”.

“When you go on vacation and have food and E Coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends, daughters and red wine. And a vitamin IV concoction,” she wrote over the image, and added the caption: “Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember”.

(Credit: Instagram)

Fans were quick to jump into the comments and wish the ‘Raise Your Glass’ singer a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

“Ohhh noo! Hope you get to feeling better soon, P!nk!! 💗❤️‍🩹” one fan said.

“Worst case scenario. Feel with you guys and hope you feel better soon,” added someone else.

“Always positive ❤️ feel better queen! iv wellness work wonders!” added a third.

Pink’s post comes just months after her husband Carey Hart was admitted into the hospital after a motorbike accident.

Advertisement

“There was a point when the worst case scenario was serious medical care for the rest of his life,” a source told Woman’s Day at the time.

“So it’s been rock-bottom lows and relief-fuelled highs for the whole family.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“He had the best surgeons and it was nothing short of a miracle what they pulled off on the operating table,” the source continued.

Advertisement

“Carey’s got a long way to go before he’s back to his full health again, but there’ll be no more racing for a long time, if at all.”

Carey later apologised to Pink on Instagram for putting her through the ordeal.

“Carey does feel terrible for Pink and the kids,” said the source. “He’s not the most amenable of patients either as he gets frustrated with any physical limitations. Poor Pink has to bear the brunt of it.”

In January, Pink and Carey celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and the ‘So What’ singer opened up about their relationship in a Instagram tribute to her husband.

Advertisement

“19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren’t sure we even believed in. I’m so glad we did,” she captioned the post. “I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t. You’ve been my one constant. You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written. It is gritty and sweet. Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.