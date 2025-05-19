Pink’s husband Carey Hart is back in hospital

Pink is “begging” her rider husband Carey Hart “not to risk his life anymore” after he found himself back in the emergency room on May 15 following a “nasty” motocross training accident.

“There was a point when the worst case scenario was serious medical care for the rest of his life,” says the source of Carey, who severed his small intestine from his colon.

“So it’s been rock-bottom lows and relief-fuelled highs for the whole family.”

“He had the best surgeons and it was nothing short of a miracle what they pulled off on the operating table,” says the Hollywood spy of accident-prone Carey, 49, who admitted last year his body’s “pretty destroyed” after multiple broken bones, accidents and surgeries over his 29-year motocross career.

“Carey’s got a long way to go before he’s back to his full health again, but there’ll be no more racing for a long time, if at all,” reveals the insider of the celebrity rider, who apologised publicly to his long-suffering wife on social media.

Having to keep it together for their kids – daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, 8 – has indeed been difficult for the couple, but they’re all counting their blessings, shares the Hollywood insider.

“Carey does feel terrible for Pink and the kids,” says the source. “He’s not the most amenable of patients either as he gets frustrated with any physical limitations. Poor Pink has to bear the brunt of it.”

But, the insider tells Woman’s Day, there may be a silver-lining for Pink’s Aussie fans!

“With motocross off the list, it frees up Pink and Carey to finally move out of the USA. She’s been talking about it for years and Australia’s always been top of their list,” says the source of the 45-year-old singer, who’s called Oz her “second home”.

“They’re both seriously considering using it as the perfect base for him to recuperate,” shares the insider of the pair, who have been married since 2006.

“They all need a break after this last shock and it’s time for them to focus on enjoying as much time as they can with the kids. It’s the ideal place to hunker down while Carey builds back his strength.”

