Alecia Hart, better known as Pink, is one of the most sensational pop stars of the 21st century, with a belter of a voice and some incredible performances. With hit after hit, she has managed to grace the charts year on end.

Not only is she a one-of-a-kind performer, but she is also a Mum to her two children, Willow and Jameson.

(Credit: Getty)

Her children are shared with her husband, Carey Hart, who married each other in Costa Rica in 2006.

Although she loves being a mum, she has faced her own set of challenges through motherhood, telling People in 2023, that she gets “overwhelmed all the time.”

“I cry in my closet a lot. Here’s the problem when you don’t have boundaries in your house – I’ll go in the shower and have a full out loud conversation with myself and I’ll turn around and Willow’s been standing there staring at me the entire time.”

The pop star was also scared of failure and of being a horrible mum.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother. But, oh my God, being a mum is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become,” she commented.

Pink and her daughter Willow performing. (Credit: Getty)

Pink and her husband Carey, welcomed Willow Sage Hart on June 2, 2011.

The news was announced on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She’s gorgeous, just like her daddy.”

Willow is now 13, and has already shown her love for music in her 2021 duet with her mum, “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

In early 2024, Willow followed in her mum’s footsteps yet again by cutting her hair into a buzz cut.

(Credit: Getty)

Five years later, on December 26, 2016, Pink and Carey welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart who is now 7.

He is often seen on his parent’s Instagrams outdoors, rock climbing, biking and skateboarding.

In 2021, Pink took both children to the Billboard Music Awards, and since has taken the kids along to many red carpet events.

Juggling her music and career alongside motherhood has proven to be a challenge, but Pink has shown that it is her main priority.

