Luxe-for-less: Perfume dupes that could pass for designer

Who doesn’t love leaving the house with a spritz of their favourite perfume as the finishing touch?
And while it’s great to have a signature scent — the one you’re known for — switching this up can be fun and likely deliver unexpected results!
While it makes sense to only invest in one great fragrance, there’s nothing better than having a selection to choose from.
And while this can be pricey, a new range of affordable alternatives means you can mix and match according to your mood, and they’re as good as designer names.
Perfume dupes cost only a fraction of the original
While it would be easy to think cheap means inferior, let us set the record straight.
Designer-inspired copies, such as those by luxe-for-less DB Cosmetics, have been created with rarer ingredients and a higher juice concentrate, meaning more and longer lasting fragrance.
“DB Cosmetics has become renowned for its quality perfumes inspired by prestigious global luxury brands,” says Total Beauty Network Global Marketing Director Amanda Connors.
DB Cosmetics’ world of inspired-by fragrances includes the much-hyped and much-Instagrammed Gucci’s In Bloom, the trendy but expensive Santal 33 by Le Labo to classics like Chloe or the always delightful For Her by Narciso Rodriguez.
So, whether you’re in the mood for a summery floral, sweet, citrus, woody or oriental-endowed scent, DB Cosmetics’ elevated range of perfume dupes has you covered.
Each smells as good as the original and is formulated to last the day – or night!
DB Cosmetics fragrances: a range to suit any occasion and budget. What’s not to love?
Take 5’s favourite perfume dupes:
01
In Bloom for Women – $9.09
Inspired by: Gucci Bloom, RRP $212
Loved by: Those who enjoy a delicate floral with a hint of vanilla
Notes: Jasmine, honeysuckle and rose
Mood: Romantic
02
Narcisse For Her – $12.99
Inspired by: For Her by Narciso Rodriguez, RRP $227
Loved by: Those who enjoy a soft, musky scent
Notes: Orange blossom, osmanthus and musk
Mood: Seductive
03
Say Yes! – $12.99
Inspired by: Georgio Armani Si – RRP $297
Loved by: Those who enjoy spicy, fruity-sweet scents
Notes: Blackcurrant, Rose de Mai, Blonde Woods
Mood: Elegant
04
The Lab, NYC – $12.99
Inspired by: Le Labo’s Santal 33, RRP $505
Loved by: Those who enjoy warm, musky scents
Notes: Violet Leaf, Sandalwood, Leather
Mood: Edgy
05
Classic for Women EPD – $12.99
Inspired by: Chloe, RRP $225
Loved by: Those who enjoy a soft, seductive, classic scent
Notes: Peony, freesia and sweet lychee
Mood: Free-spirited feminine
When it comes to applying perfume, where you spray has an impact on how you and others will experience it.
If you want to smell the perfume yourself, apply directly to pulse points closest to your nose: your neck, chin and collarbones.
If your goal is to smell good for someone else, apply to our chest, shoulder blades and below the ears.
For those who like to leave “sillage” – a scent trail – spray the back of your neck and the insides of your kness.How to apply perfume so it lasts longer:
