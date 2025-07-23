This simple makeup brush trick is a total game changer for you skin.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

As a beauty editor, I’m always looking for the best tips, hacks, tricks and products to make makeup and skincare simpler. Easier. Better…er. And one little trick I’ve been leaning into lately? The right makeup brushes can transform your entire beauty routine.

I admit, I resisted makeup brushes at first. I was a fingers or beauty blender gal through and through, and even though I still think each of those has its place, I’m currently deep in my makeup brush era.

If you’re not sure where to start with makeup brushes, I promise you, it’s simpler than it looks – and totally worth your time.

What are the best makeup brushes?

First of all, whoever said you have to spend a motza to get good brushes was flat-out lying because, truly, you don’t need to drop hundreds to give good face!

Plenty of brands have great brushes on offer for very reasonable price points. Glam Theory is just one great Aussie brand that hits that sweet spot between budget-friendly and top-quality (and you can grab a cheeky15 percent off with the code LB15 – tell them Take 5 sent you!).

Photo: Glam Theory.

Then there’s the question of synthetic vs. natural bristles. Yes, there was once a time when synthetic were the ‘lesser’, but those days are well and truly over. Synthetic brushes in 2025 can be deliciously soft, and work beautifully with liquid and cream products in particular. Many professionals recommend starting with synthetic brushes – they’re usually more affordable and they’re easier to clean – which, trust me, is important (but we’ll get to that in a minute).

Which makeup brushes do I need?

With so many different brushes available, things can get confusing. Like, what the heck is a kabuki brush? And how many different types of eyeshadow brush is too many?

The simplest way to get yourself kitted out is to grab a ready-made makeup brush set with the basics, like this Glam Theory 3-Piece Quick Trio, which features a kabuki brush (a brush featuring densely packed bristles), an eyeshadow diffuser brush, and a blush/bronzer brush.

A simple kit is a great place to start. Photo: Glam Theory.

Depending on the kind of looks you like to create, you might want to add on some extras – a concealer brush, a lip brush perhaps… If you’re not sure what you need, you can take this very handy little quiz, which asks you some questions about your makeup usage, and then suggest the brushes that are best suited to your needs. I’ve done it and can confirm, it’s very helpful!

Let me walk you through some of the main players in the game:

Foundation brush

A good foundation brush creates that smooth, airbrushed finish we all crave. I like a dense flat-top brush or something with an angle, like this Glam Theory Angled Buffer Brush, for liquid, cream or stick foundation. The dense, super-soft bristles blend product seamlessly without absorbing too much. Use it to press and buff the makeup into the skin, rather than ‘painting’ it on.

An angled buffer brush is great for applying foundation. Photo: Glam Theory.

Eyeshadow brushes

There is a whole world of eyeshadow brushes alone, but you don’t need every single one. If you only pick one, make it a packing brush, and use it to press and pack colour onto the lid. If you’re expanding your kit or experimenting with blending different shades, add a fluffy diffuser brush for seamless transitions.

Load on colour with an eyeshadow brush. Image: Glam Theory.

Concealer brushes

To buff out under-eye concealer, blend gently with a small, soft brush that doesn’t pull at the delicate skin.

Powder and blush brushes

A medium-sized, slightly tapered brush that gives control over colour placement and blending is perfect for powder blush and bronzer.

Use a blush brush to add colour to your cheekbones and blend up towards the temples. Photo: Glam Theory.

How to clean makeup brushes.

This right here? This is THE trick to flawless makeup application, every single time: Keeping your makeup brushes clean.

Yep, it’s that simple. Promise.

This not only helps prevent breakouts, irritation and even dull-looking skin (because they can harbour all sorts of bacteria, dead skin and old makeup if left too long, ew), but also helps them actually perform better. Your foundation blends more smoothly, your blush goes on where it’s supposed to, and your eyeshadow shows its true colour.

In short? A quick weekly brush clean means better skin and better makeup. It’s a gamechanger, and it’s easy.

To clean your makeup brushes, use a gentle brush cleanser (Glam Theory Solid Deep Clean Brush Balm, $17, works like a dream, as does MCoBeauty Makeup Blender & Brush Cleaner Kit, $18) or baby shampoo and massage the bristles in lukewarm water until the water runs clear. Gently squeeze out the excess water and lay them flat to air-dry.

The right makeup brushes won’t just improve your makeup application; they’ll make the entire process more enjoyable. Take time to find brushes that feel good in your hands and suit your preferred makeup style. Your future face will thank you!

