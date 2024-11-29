Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Here’s how you can get an Oodie for half price right now

Just in time for winter.
The minute temperatures start to drop Down Under you can just about hear every Aussie reach to the back of their closets for their puffer jackets, cosy coats and of course, their wearable blankets.

The Oodie, in particular, is a cult favourite among most households, and with their adorable designs and ultra-soft sherpa fleece material, it’s not hard to see why.

And with sale season upon us, The Oodie is making it all the more tempting to expand the collection with a range of discount offers to save big.

The best Oodie sales to shop in 2024

Currently, during the Black Friday sales, you can score an Oodie for 50 per cent off across select styles – perfect for stocking up before winter. Take a look at our top styles below.

Unicorn Oodie

$55.30 (usually $79) at The Oodie

Deal: Save $23.70

Add a touch of whimsy to your relaxation routine with this adorable unicorn design, crafted with premium fleece material for ultimate softness.

Pizza Oodie

$63.20 (usually $79) at The Oodie

Deal: Save $15.80

Indulge your inner foodie and cosy up in style with this playful design featuring a mouthwatering array of pizza slices.

Coffee Button-Up

$63.20 (usually $79) at The Oodie

Deal: Save $15.80

Know a coffee lover? Or are you one yourself? Shop this wearable blanket that showcases a colourful assortment of coffee cups and styles to embrace your cravings.

How often does The Oodie host a sale?

In great news for cult Oodie fans, the brand hosts several sales throughout the year so shoppers can save big on their favourite designs.

But the sales only last for a limited time, so it’s best to get in quick and shop before stock runs out. See what’s on sale here.

