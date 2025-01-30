Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Here’s how you can get an Oodie for 30 per cent off right now

Cooling blankets and sleep tees, yes please!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor

The minute temperatures start to drop Down Under you can just about hear every Aussie reach to the back of their closets for their puffer jackets, cosy coats and of course, their wearable blankets.

Advertisement

The Oodie, in particular, is a cult favourite among most households, and with their adorable designs and ultra-soft sherpa fleece material, it’s not hard to see why.

Winter as9de, there’s also plenty to choose from The Oodie’s Cool Down Range as the weather gets warmer. Think: sleep tees and cooling blankets.

And with sale season upon us, The Oodie is making it all the more tempting to expand the collection with a range of discount offers to save big.

The best Oodie sales to shop in 2025

This Valentine’s Day, you can score an Oodie for 30 per cent off across select styles – perfect for stocking up before winter. Take a look at our top styles below.

Advertisement

01

Pink & Blue Floral Romper

$39 (usually $79) at The Oodie

Deal: Save $40

Add a touch of fun to your relaxation routine with this adorable romper, crafted with stretchy bamboo and elastane for a comfortable fit.

shop now

02

Hello Kitty Sleep Tee Licensed

$79 at The Oodie

Deal: 30 per cent off when you buy 2 or more Items

Sleep soundly in this breathable and lightweight sleep tee that is as comfortable as it is cute.

shop now

03

Lilac Pastel Wave Cooling Blanket

$139 at The Oodie

Deal: 30 per cent off when you buy 2 or more Items

Cool to the touch and soft on the skin, this cooling blanket is exactly what you need to escape the heat.

shop now

How often does The Oodie host a sale?

In great news for cult Oodie fans, the brand hosts several sales throughout the year so shoppers can save big on their favourite designs.

Advertisement

But the sales only last for a limited time, so it’s best to get in quick and shop before stock runs out. See what’s on sale here.

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Shopping Editor Chanelle Mansour Shopping Editor, Entertainment

Chanelle Mansour is the Shopping Editor of Are Media’s Entertainment vertical. Having worked in the entertainment industry since her time at university—where she obtained a Bachelor of Communication degree from Western Sydney University, her experience spans both digital and print. With an interest in uncovering the latest binge-worthy shows, Chanelle takes a leading role in identifying pop-culture news for ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, TV Week and more. Focusing on trends on and off the screen, as well as lifestyle and fashion, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending online and the newest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement