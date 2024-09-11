As we all know, here in Australia, getting a good night’s sleep in summer can be a hard task.

Sweating and overheating can ruin the quality of our sleep and trying to find the perfect summer pyjamas is essential to getting your beauty sleep in balmy weather.

Fans of Australian wearable blanket brand Oodie are claiming their Sleep Tees are the next must-have summer essentials and the key to sleeping through the coming heatwave.

The Sleep Tee is made from a lusciously soft bamboo and elastane blend, which stay as soft as the day you bought them – even years later. The fabric is extremely breathable, making it ideal for hot weather snoozes.

It’s one-size-fits-all, and if you like sleeping in your partner’s t-shirts, then prepare to love this because the oversized t-shirt design is ideal for sleeping in without getting wrapped up in hot, sticky fabric.

They come in a wide array of colours and patterns having collaborated with major franchises like Harry Potter, Disney, Star Wars and more. They also have two deep side pockets for stashing your midnight snacks and treats in.

OODIE’S SLEEP TEES TO SHOP FOR SUMMER 2024

