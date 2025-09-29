Think you hate underwire bras? These brands will change your mind

Choosing the right bra might just be one of the most integral parts of life. And no, that’s not dramatic!
Without the right bra, you may be exposed to a sore back, poor posture, breast tenderness and all-round pain. Let’s be honest: no one wants that.
And as someone who has almost always struggled to find the right bra, I know a thing or two about finding bras that offer support, shaping, and comfort.
For those of us with larger breasts, underwire bras can provide additional support when it comes to reducing strain on the back and shoulders. It also helps to shape, creating a more lifted and rounded appearance, while distributing the weight evenly across the chest.
But while underwire bras have often had a bad wrap in the past, we’re seeing more comfortable, well-fitting options every day.
Here, we look at six brands that offer some of the best underwire bras on the market.
The best underwire bras in Australia
NALA
from $25 at Nala
Best for: Great size range
Nala is an intimates brand that offers comfortable, affordable underwear that is also sustainable. While the wire-free bras are fantastic (I promise, they’re great!) the underwire bras are just as amazing. You’ll find everything from soft mesh to shaping padded bras, all with a soft, comfortable underwire to keep you feeling supported all day.
Sizes: A – J cup.
Underwire Bra – Better Than Cotton
$59
Bio Underwire Bra
$59
Padded Flexiwire Bra
$59
Mesh Underwire Bra
$59
TRIUMPH
from $19 at Triumph
Best for: Classic bras
Heritage brand Triumph has been proudly supporting women (and their busts) for over 135 years. Dedicated to quality, unrivalled fit and technical craft, Triumph delivers bras for all occasions.
Sizes: A – H cup.
Gorgeous Silhouette T-Shirt Bra
$69.95
Amourette Charm
$59.95
Sheer Minimiser Bra
$59.95
Essential Lace Balconette Bra
$59.95
BENDON
from $38.47 at Myer
Best for: Versatile styles
With decades of experience in lingerie design, Bendon is all about combining everyday comfort with modern style. From beautifully simple T-shirt bras to lace-detailed favourites, Bendon delivers versatile intimates that fit effortlessly into your wardrobe.
Sizes: A – G cup.
Romilly Underwire Bra
$55.97 (usually $79.95)
Embrace Contour Bra
$41.97 (usually $59.95)
Yvette Underwire Bra
$38.47 (usually $54.95)
Alice Underwire Bra
$69.95
BRAS N THINGS
from $8 at Bras N Things
Best for: Wide variety of styles
If you’re not already shopping for your bras at Bras N Things, what are you waiting for? Offering a huge range of bras from everyday to something for a special occasion, you’ll find every possible option here.
Sizes: A – G cup.
Bethany Essentials Full Coverage Sapphy
$69.99
Body Bliss Lace Full Cup Bra
$64.95
Body Bliss Full Cup Bra
$59.99
Sapphire Full Cup Bra
$69.99
BERLEI
from $30 at Berlei
Best for: Full coverage options
Trusted by women for generations, Berlei is the go-to for bras that truly support. Known for its sports bras as much as its everyday essentials, Berlei’s designs are engineered for comfort, confidence, and durability — no matter what your day looks like.
Sizes: A – G cup.
Barely There Contour Bra
$69.95
Lift & Shape T Shirt Bra
$74.95
Because Lightly Lined Bra
$69.95
Because Minimiser Bra
$69.95
CHANTELLE
from $69 at David Jones
Best for: Luxurious bras
Parisian lingerie house Chantelle has been redefining elegance since 1876. With a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Chantelle blends luxurious fabrics, modern design, and exceptional fit to create bras that feel as good as they look.
Sizes: A – G cup.
Festivite Plunging T-Shirt Bra
$149
Champs Elysees Half Cup Bra
$169
C Magnifique Moulded Bra
$139
Ace Memory Plunge Full Coverage Bra
$129
Underwire bras are made to provide additional shape and support to the breast. The wire — typically made of metal or plastic — runs along the underside of the cup, following the natural curve.,
It can also help to distribute weight evenly across the chest, and reduce strain on the back and shoulders. An underwire bra will also help the bra to maintain shape and structure over time, ensuring a more comfortable and supportive fit.