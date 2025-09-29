Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Shopping Fashion

Think you hate underwire bras? These brands will change your mind

Find your perfect match.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Choosing the right bra might just be one of the most integral parts of life. And no, that’s not dramatic!

Advertisement

Without the right bra, you may be exposed to a sore back, poor posture, breast tenderness and all-round pain. Let’s be honest: no one wants that.

And as someone who has almost always struggled to find the right bra, I know a thing or two about finding bras that offer support, shaping, and comfort.

For those of us with larger breasts, underwire bras can provide additional support when it comes to reducing strain on the back and shoulders. It also helps to shape, creating a more lifted and rounded appearance, while distributing the weight evenly across the chest.

But while underwire bras have often had a bad wrap in the past, we’re seeing more comfortable, well-fitting options every day.

Advertisement

Here, we look at six brands that offer some of the best underwire bras on the market.

The best underwire bras in Australia

NALA

from $25 at Nala

Best for: Great size range

Nala is an intimates brand that offers comfortable, affordable underwear that is also sustainable. While the wire-free bras are fantastic (I promise, they’re great!) the underwire bras are just as amazing. You’ll find everything from soft mesh to shaping padded bras, all with a soft, comfortable underwire to keep you feeling supported all day.

Sizes: A – J cup.

Underwire Bra – Better Than Cotton
$59

shop now

Bio Underwire Bra
$59

SHOP NOW

Padded Flexiwire Bra
$59

shop now

Mesh Underwire Bra
$59

SHOP NOW

TRIUMPH

from $19 at Triumph

Best for: Classic bras

Heritage brand Triumph has been proudly supporting women (and their busts) for over 135 years. Dedicated to quality, unrivalled fit and technical craft, Triumph delivers bras for all occasions.

Sizes: A – H cup.

Advertisement

Gorgeous Silhouette T-Shirt Bra
$69.95

shop now

Amourette Charm
$59.95

SHOP NOW

Sheer Minimiser Bra
$59.95

shop now

Essential Lace Balconette Bra
$59.95

SHOP NOW

BENDON

from $38.47 at Myer

Best for: Versatile styles

With decades of experience in lingerie design, Bendon is all about combining everyday comfort with modern style. From beautifully simple T-shirt bras to lace-detailed favourites, Bendon delivers versatile intimates that fit effortlessly into your wardrobe.

Sizes: A – G cup.

Romilly Underwire Bra
$55.97 (usually $79.95)

shop now

Embrace Contour Bra
$41.97 (usually $59.95)

SHOP NOW

Yvette Underwire Bra
$38.47 (usually $54.95)

shop now

Alice Underwire Bra
$69.95

SHOP NOW

BRAS N THINGS

from $8 at Bras N Things

Best for: Wide variety of styles

If you’re not already shopping for your bras at Bras N Things, what are you waiting for? Offering a huge range of bras from everyday to something for a special occasion, you’ll find every possible option here.

Sizes: A – G cup.

Advertisement

Bethany Essentials Full Coverage Sapphy
$69.99

shop now

Body Bliss Lace Full Cup Bra
$64.95

SHOP NOW

Body Bliss Full Cup Bra
$59.99

shop now

Sapphire Full Cup Bra
$69.99

SHOP NOW

BERLEI

from $30 at Berlei

Best for: Full coverage options

Trusted by women for generations, Berlei is the go-to for bras that truly support. Known for its sports bras as much as its everyday essentials, Berlei’s designs are engineered for comfort, confidence, and durability — no matter what your day looks like.

Sizes: A – G cup.

Barely There Contour Bra
$69.95

shop now

Lift & Shape T Shirt Bra
$74.95

SHOP NOW

Because Lightly Lined Bra
$69.95

shop now

Because Minimiser Bra
$69.95

SHOP NOW

CHANTELLE

from $69 at David Jones

Best for: Luxurious bras

Parisian lingerie house Chantelle has been redefining elegance since 1876. With a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Chantelle blends luxurious fabrics, modern design, and exceptional fit to create bras that feel as good as they look.

Sizes: A – G cup.

Advertisement

Festivite Plunging T-Shirt Bra
$149

shop now

Champs Elysees Half Cup Bra
$169

SHOP NOW

C Magnifique Moulded Bra
$139

shop now

Ace Memory Plunge Full Coverage Bra
$129

SHOP NOW

Why should I wear an underwire bra?

Underwire bras are made to provide additional shape and support to the breast. The wire — typically made of metal or plastic — runs along the underside of the cup, following the natural curve.,
It can also help to distribute weight evenly across the chest, and reduce strain on the back and shoulders. An underwire bra will also help the bra to maintain shape and structure over time, ensuring a more comfortable and supportive fit.

Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement