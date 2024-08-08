Whether you’re a bell-bottom gal or a straight and skinny-leg legend, you can guarantee there’ll be a pair of jeans out there that’ll suit you.

The only dilemma here is where to actually find the darn things. If you’re in the familiar pickle, we’ve got some good news for you.

In a year where curveballs were thrown left right and centre, one very solid silver lining emerged from 2020 and landed smack bang in every beloved clothing store we frequent – a refreshed collection of denim – and you can bet there’s a style for everyone.

We were ready for it – and boy have we been delivered the goods. While the skinny leg had a serious heyday in those early years of the 2010s, it looks like the early 20s are bringing back a little nostalgia when it comes to denim.

From 80s-esque flares and bell-bottoms to the grungy 90s straight leg, we’re seeing jeans of all shapes and sizes grace the sidewalks.

Of course, not all denim comes cheap, which is why selecting a great pair of trousers can result in a slight budget dilemma. That’s why we thought it supremely pertinent to celebrate our denim dreams by finding you the very best denim styles on the market … under $100.

The best jeans under $100 to shop in 2024

Yep, strap yourselves in and keep scrolling for our favourite picks from these affordable brands – all you’ll need now is a nice top.

01 Stradivarius Straight Leg Jeans $56 at ASOS A straight-leg leg jean makes the perfect everyday pair due to their versatility, style them casually with some chunky sneakers and your favourite t-shirt or elevate the look with some pointy-toe pumps and a blazer for that effortlessly chic look. Key features: Available in an array of washes

Can be bought in petite and tall sizing

Flattering high-rise waistline Shop Now

02 Heidi Low $149.95 at Rolla’s Jeans Embrace the Y2K look with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans that embody easy, laid-back dressing. They’re flattering on a range of body types and are easy to style on the daily or for nights out. Key features: Full length inleg for a 90’s fashion look

Zip closure

Available in sizes 5 to 16 Shop Now

03 Wide Leg Cropped Jeans $59.99 at Glassons Wide-leg jeans are a great way to introduce new shapes and silhouettes to your wardrobe, and the cropped length on these jeans from Glassons won’t leave you drowning in fabric. Key features: Available in three washes

High waist and ankle crop

100% cotton Shop Now

04 Pull & Bear High Waisted Mom Jeans $45.95 at ASOS Mom jeans will always be one of those universally flattering jeans styles. They give off the vintage allure of the 80s with the high waist and tapered leg line yet can easily be styled in modern fresh ways. Key features: High rise and ankle crop

100% cotton Shop Now

05 Atmos&Here Milla Straight Leg Jeans $79.99 at The Iconic White jeans are the perfect way to mix up your usual denim go-to’s, they’re ideal for summer months as they introduce some lightness and colour but they’re also great in winter as they can break up the all-black and dark-tone outfits we usually reach for. Key features: Available in over five wash colours

Recycled cotton blend

Cropped length with semi-flare Shop Now

06 Original Straight Jean in Indigo $30 (usually $59.99) at The Iconic The indigo hue of these classic straight jeans is very underrated, it offers a point of difference to your usual light or medium washes and feels more elevated thanks to the contrasting stitching. Key features: Available in eight different washes

Classic straight-leg silhouette Shop Now

