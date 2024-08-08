  •  
Jeans, nice top, full wallet: The best denim styles under $100 on the market right now

A flare, a mom, a skinny and a straight walk into a bar...
Whether you’re a bell-bottom gal or a straight and skinny-leg legend, you can guarantee there’ll be a pair of jeans out there that’ll suit you.

The only dilemma here is where to actually find the darn things. If you’re in the familiar pickle, we’ve got some good news for you.

In a year where curveballs were thrown left right and centre, one very solid silver lining emerged from 2020 and landed smack bang in every beloved clothing store we frequent – a refreshed collection of denim – and you can bet there’s a style for everyone.

We were ready for it – and boy have we been delivered the goods. While the skinny leg had a serious heyday in those early years of the 2010s, it looks like the early 20s are bringing back a little nostalgia when it comes to denim.

From 80s-esque flares and bell-bottoms to the grungy 90s straight leg, we’re seeing jeans of all shapes and sizes grace the sidewalks.

Of course, not all denim comes cheap, which is why selecting a great pair of trousers can result in a slight budget dilemma. That’s why we thought it supremely pertinent to celebrate our denim dreams by finding you the very best denim styles on the market … under $100.

The best jeans under $100 to shop in 2024

Yep, strap yourselves in and keep scrolling for our favourite picks from these affordable brands – all you’ll need now is a nice top.

best jeans under 100

01

Stradivarius Straight Leg Jeans

$56 at ASOS

A straight-leg leg jean makes the perfect everyday pair due to their versatility, style them casually with some chunky sneakers and your favourite t-shirt or elevate the look with some pointy-toe pumps and a blazer for that effortlessly chic look.

Key features:

  • Available in an array of washes
  • Can be bought in petite and tall sizing
  • Flattering high-rise waistline
02

Heidi Low

$149.95 at Rolla’s Jeans

Embrace the Y2K look with a pair of low-rise baggy jeans that embody easy, laid-back dressing. They’re flattering on a range of body types and are easy to style on the daily or for nights out.

Key features:

  • Full length inleg for a 90’s fashion look
  • Zip closure
  • Available in sizes 5 to 16
best jeans under 100

03

Wide Leg Cropped Jeans

$59.99 at Glassons

Wide-leg jeans are a great way to introduce new shapes and silhouettes to your wardrobe, and the cropped length on these jeans from Glassons won’t leave you drowning in fabric.

Key features:

  • Available in three washes
  • High waist and ankle crop
  • 100% cotton
mom jeans under 100

04

Pull & Bear High Waisted Mom Jeans

$45.95 at ASOS

Mom jeans will always be one of those universally flattering jeans styles. They give off the vintage allure of the 80s with the high waist and tapered leg line yet can easily be styled in modern fresh ways.

Key features:

  • High rise and ankle crop
  • 100% cotton
white straight leg jeans

05

Atmos&Here Milla Straight Leg Jeans

$79.99 at The Iconic

White jeans are the perfect way to mix up your usual denim go-to’s, they’re ideal for summer months as they introduce some lightness and colour but they’re also great in winter as they can break up the all-black and dark-tone outfits we usually reach for.

Key features:

  • Available in over five wash colours
  • Recycled cotton blend
  • Cropped length with semi-flare
straight leg jeans

06

Original Straight Jean in Indigo

$30 (usually $59.99) at The Iconic

The indigo hue of these classic straight jeans is very underrated, it offers a point of difference to your usual light or medium washes and feels more elevated thanks to the contrasting stitching.

Key features:

  • Available in eight different washes
  • Classic straight-leg silhouette
