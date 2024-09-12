Out of all types of garment shopping, we’d have to argue shopping for jeans is the worst. Trying on pair after pair after pair – only to finally realise maybe you don’t like the way they hug your curves, and leave the store empty-handed yet totally flustered.

It’s certainly a task not fit for the weak. However, after years of dealing with hot and sweaty change rooms and disappointment, we’ve finally figured out what works and what doesn’t, making online shopping a preferred choice.

From high-rise styles to stretch denim, we’re making it even easier to find the perfect pair of curvy jeans online, with our top picks across a range of styles and fits below.

The best jeans for curvy women in 2024

01 Riley Jean $109.95 at City Chic For jeans that blend fashion with functionality for everyday wear, it’s worth considering this pair that sizes up to 24 and features a thick elastic waistband for effortless style and comfort. Sizes: 12 to 24 Key features: Front button and zip closure

Stretch fabrication

Front and back pockets

Belt loops

Ankle length Shop Now

02 Bianca Slim Straight Jeans $120 at JAG For a slim straight silhouette, you can’t look past this full-length pair that features a mid-rise waist and a slim fit. Sizes go up to 36 (18) and are made from stretch denim for comfortable off-duty style. Sizes: 6 to 18 Colours: baltic and black Key features: Slim straight leg

Classic 5-pocket detailing

Stretch denim fabrication

Brushed silver metal hardware Shop Now

03 Ava Cropped Wide Leg Jean $199 at Saba Made with a cotton denim fabrication with added stretch for comfort, these jeans boast a wide-leg shape and a relaxed silhouette for a classic style. Sizes: 6 to 16 Colours: white, blue/black wash and black Key features: Relaxed wide-leg shape

Cropped length

4-pocket styling; slashed pockets with stitch detail at hip, feature welt pockets at back

High rise

Back yoke Shop Now

04 Levi’s Curve Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $159.95 at The Iconic Strut in style with these jeans with all the must-haves for functionality, including five pockets and a traditional button-through fly. Sizes range from 16 to 24. Sizes: 16 to 24 Key features: Cotton denim

Minimal stretch

High-rise

Straight cropped leg Shop Now

05 Holly Bootleg Jean $135.99 (usually $169.99) at Sportscraft A bootleg jean is sorely underrated if you ask us. The flattering silhouette accentuates the waist and thighs before flaring out below the knees. We love the deep indigo wash that offers a point of difference too. Sizes: 6 to 18 Key features: Stretch fabrication for comfort

High rise waistline

Full-length hem Shop Now

Which type of jeans is best for a curvy woman?

When it comes to choosing jeans for your body type, there are several styles and features to consider that can help accentuate your curves while placing comfort and a flattering fit at the forefront.

The most popular styles range from high-waisted jeans to define the waist to straight-leg styles for a classic and versatile option, and wide-leg jeans that offer ample room in the thigh and hip area to stretch denim that gives a snug yet comfortable fit.

With so many options, it’s important to experiment with different styles and fits to help find the perfect pair that makes you feel confident and comfortable.

