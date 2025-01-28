Married At First Sight weddings are often known to be chaotic.

However, no one could have been prepared to witness the wild behaviour that went down at Eliot and Lauren’s wedding.

Woman’s Day hears from a guest who attended the wedding that things got so out of control, producers had to call it well before the cake was even cut, and that most of the footage ended up on the cutting room floor.

“Something was really off from the get-go,” our source spills.

“From the moment both wedding parties sat down, and Eliot arrived, things just got crazy.”

Things ‘got crazy’ at Lauren and Eliot’s wedding, according to a source. (Credit: Nine)

The guest alleges that the tone of the event was set after the groom, Eliot, uttered a very unsavoury comment at the altar.

“He basically saw the two bridesmaids and said something that shocked all of us,” reveals the source.

“Everyone in the first few rows heard it. He said it in front of everyone, both the families, everyone.”

“His mum said it was just due to nerves, but not really how you’re meant to start your wedding day.”

And things only got worse from there.

Lauren and Eliot didn’t even get to cut their cake, according to a source. (Credit: Nine)

The source adds that the ceremony, which was already stifled thanks to the cramped setting on stage at Sydney’s State Theatre and the fact that half of the guests appeared to not want to be there, went from awkward to unbearable when one of the wedding guests confronted Eliot about the comment he made at the altar.

“They pulled him up over the comment he made,” the source says. “It was full-on, and that was filmed as well. I really don’t know why they didn’t show that.”

According to the guest, Tamara, Lauren’s sister, and bridesmaid who was the centre of attention in the first episode, wasn’t just angry because she didn’t get the correct meal either.

“It was a bit of a set up,” they say. “They were trying to pin the sisters against each other. It seemed like there was agenda there

“It’s a massive day of filming. You’re locked in a room for hours without a phone, you’re given alcohol pretty much from 6am with limited food. There were just so many elements at play that made the whole experience uncomfortable. Anyone could have lost it at any moment.”

Together with the stilted atmosphere and Tamara’s increasingly agitated behaviour, producers decided to cut their losses.

Tamara Hall posted a story to her Instagram after Monday night’s episode (Credit: Instagram)

“Producers chased Tamara out of the building and asked her to come back but she wasn’t having a bar of it, we all stayed around for a while thinking it was going to continue until a producer came back and said that they had got enough content, and we could go. It was only around 9pm,” they say.

“They didn’t even get to cut the cake.”

Following the premiere of MAFS last night, Lauren’s sister Tamara took to social media to hint that there’s more to the story than what viewers saw, writing: “there’s over 18 hours of footage you didn’t see.”

“I’ll be sharing a tell-all soon, so stay tuned!”

