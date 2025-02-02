There’s already been so much speculation over why Eliot walked away from his marriage to Lauren after only a few days on Married At First Sight.

Advertisement

And a source close to the couple tells Woman’s Day that while some of the rumours are true, namely 35-year-old Eliot’s penchant for younger women, there may have been more at play than initially thought.

Eliot sensationally walked away from his marriage on Married At First Sight – but is the last we’ll see of him? (Credit: MATRIX)

“The decision to leave was a little more mutual to what played out on screen,” our well-placed spy divulges.

“Three days into the honeymoon, Eliot and Lauren, 37, sat down and spoke and they sort of agreed that things weren’t going to work.

Advertisement

“Eliot wanted someone younger, while Lauren wanted someone older. It was a myriad of mismatches.”

Eliot walked away from his marriage just two days into their honeymoon. (Credit: Channel Nine)

We’re told by a separate source that while Lauren had also agreed that they weren’t going to work, she was willing to give it a shot, while Eliot was more eager to walk – but not before he gave producers a bit of a grilling.

“He told them during his final interview that he thought it was cruel for them to pair him with Lauren,” they say.

Advertisement

Lauren’s marriage to Eliot didn’t start out on the best foot either, with her sister Tamara causing a stir at her nuptials. (Credit: MATRIX)

“He felt that he had been upfront and honest about his values and what he was after and he told them he’d leave if he thought he wasn’t getting what he was after, but they still went through with it and put him with her, knowing that he would leave her.”

All is not lost though, with sources telling us that both Eliot and Lauren are given a second chance at love later on in the season.

Things certainly didn’t get off to a great start with Eliot and Lauren, especially after their nuptials were thrown into disarray when Lauren’s sister spat the dummy over her non-pescatarian meal.

Advertisement

Woman’s Day hears that Eliot may have uttered a very controversial comment at the alter, that kick started the drama on the day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, we learn through a spy who attended the wedding that their marriage was already on the skids after Eliot uttered an inappropriate comment about Lauren’s bridesmaids before the vows had even been exchanged!



“He basically saw the two bridesmaids and said something that shocked all of us,” reveals the source.

“Everyone in the first few rows heard it. It was pretty crazy.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use