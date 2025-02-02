Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: Why Eliot really walked away from Lauren after two days!

Was Eliot's honeymoon escape plan a little more thought out?
wade sellers Entertainment Editor
There’s already been so much speculation over why Eliot walked away from his marriage to Lauren after only a few days on Married At First Sight.

And a source close to the couple tells Woman’s Day that while some of the rumours are true, namely 35-year-old Eliot’s penchant for younger women, there may have been more at play than initially thought.

A suited up Eliot is seen walking into the wedding venue on his wedding day.
Eliot sensationally walked away from his marriage on Married At First Sight – but is the last we’ll see of him? (Credit: MATRIX)

“The decision to leave was a little more mutual to what played out on screen,” our well-placed spy divulges.

“Three days into the honeymoon, Eliot and Lauren, 37, sat down and spoke and they sort of agreed that things weren’t going to work.

“Eliot wanted someone younger, while Lauren wanted someone older. It was a myriad of mismatches.”

Eliot is seen packing his bags and leaving the honeymoon in a grab from Married At First Sight
Eliot walked away from his marriage just two days into their honeymoon. (Credit: Channel Nine)

We’re told by a separate source that while Lauren had also agreed that they weren’t going to work, she was willing to give it a shot, while Eliot was more eager to walk – but  not before he gave producers a bit of a grilling.

“He told them during his final interview that he thought it was cruel for them to pair him with Lauren,” they say.

Lauren and her sister Tamara are seen entering the wedding venue for her nuptials to Eliot.
Lauren’s marriage to Eliot didn’t start out on the best foot either, with her sister Tamara causing a stir at her nuptials. (Credit: MATRIX)

“He felt that he had been upfront and honest about his values and what he was after and he told them he’d leave if he thought he wasn’t getting what he was after, but they still went through with it and put him with her, knowing that he would leave her.”

All is not lost though, with sources telling us that both Eliot and Lauren are given a second chance at love later on in the season.

Things certainly didn’t get off to a great start with Eliot and Lauren, especially after their nuptials were thrown into disarray when Lauren’s sister spat the dummy over her non-pescatarian meal.

Tamara, Lauren and Eliot are seen sitting at the bridal table on Married At First Sight
Woman’s Day hears that Eliot may have uttered a very controversial comment at the alter, that kick started the drama on the day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, we learn through a spy who attended the wedding that their marriage was already on the skids after Eliot uttered an inappropriate comment about Lauren’s bridesmaids before the vows had even been exchanged!

“He basically saw the two bridesmaids and said something that shocked all of us,” reveals the source.

“Everyone in the first few rows heard it. It was pretty crazy.

Entertainment Editor Wade Sellers Entertainment Editor

Wade first cut his teeth in the media industry at MTV Australia, working on their commercial and marketing teams, however after a couple of years chasing around Geordie Shore stars, he decided to make use of his Bachelor of Creative Writing degree (UTS) and move more into the content space.  He scored a role at Daily Mail Australia where he tested his endurance writing about animals and celebrities doing wild things well into the wee hours of the morning before jumping out of shift work and into print and hasn’t looked back!  Working as Woman’s Day’s Entertainment Editor, Wade writes about all things TV, film, books and a little bit of gossip, of course. His favourite celebrity he’s interviewed is Timothée Chalamet and his wildest job was flying to San Francisco for two days to review United’s new business lounge.

