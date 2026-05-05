Hamish and Andy announce surprising new ‘fast and loose’ gig

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee have revealed their unexpected new partnership.

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According to Andy, the podcasters have teamed up to act as the wedding planners for the 44-year-old’s upcoming nuptials to his long-term partner Rebecca Harding.

“I’ve been getting Hamish to feed me ideas for the wedding, and raising them as my own ideas to see how they go down,” he told Sunday Confidential. “So far, zero of Hamish’s ideas have got past Bec.”

In the same interview, Andy revealed that Bec had handed over the wedding planning gig to him as her mind is a bit “fast and loose” like Hamish’s.

“They set their own timelines that don’t necessarily fit anyone else’s schedule. I’ve been driving a few ideas to move things forward,” he explained.

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The couple are set to tie the knot later this year. Credit: Instagram.

The comedian and children’s book author said they’d already agreed on a few things, like restricting the guest list to 80 but allowing everyone to bring their partners.

“I find it hard sometimes when people don’t invite their partners to events,” he explained. “That worked OK in our 20s, but as we get older, I can’t say Hamish can come, but Zoe (Foster Blake, his wife) can’t. That would never go down well.”

This is not the first time Hamish and Andy have revealed details about Andy’s (and Bec’s) big day.

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During the first episode of the Hamish and Andy podcast this year, Andy announced that he was finally going to tie the knot in 2026 and that Hamish, along with his brother Cam and friend Michael “Horgs” Horgan, would be a groomsman.

“I can say that Ham [Hamish] was very locked in. My brother [Cam] is also in there. Three groomsmen – Horgs [Michael Horgan], Ham, and Cam. All very tall… I’m going to have to wear a platform shoe,” he joked.

In May 2024, the couple became engaged after dating for more than 10 years. Andy announced the news on Hamish and Andy the following week.

“I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday,” he announced during the episode.

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Later, in an interview with Stellar, Andy admitted he had wanted to marry Bec “for a long time”.

Andy says he’s trying to move the wedding planning along. Credit: Instagram.

“I think six, maybe to eight months [beforehand] was when I really started thinking about it. I think I knew for years. Then getting the ring, and hoping Bec liked it – that would have been the most nerve-racking part. And getting her there on time to the actual proposal,” he said.

In the same interview, Bec said she didn’t know whether a proposal was ever going to happen.

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“I mean, we’d been dating for 10 years, so I kind of was like, maybe getting married is not for us. There was enough in our life that I knew he was serious about me,” she said.

“It’s such a nice feeling to know someone has gone and put all of this effort into something, to ask you to spend the rest of your life with them.”





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