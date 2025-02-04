Angie Kent first won over Australia for her quippy TV commentary on Gogglebox Australia, and since then she’s conquered the jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, searched for love on The Bachelorette Australia in 2019 and helped Australians declutter their homes on Space Invaders.

Now, the reality star, who turns 35 this week, is preparing to step into a new and very important role – parenthood.

“I’ve always wanted to have children, I just never knew what that would look like for me,” Angie tells Woman’s Day.

“Whether it would be being able to do it naturally or adopting, I just knew I always wanted to be a mum.”

A DREAM COME TRUE

Angie is currently going through IVF. (Credit: Nine)

Deciding to take her future into her own hands, Angie Kent is undergoing IVF to create and freeze embryos that she can use for her future family.

“I’ve done injections, I’ve got the sperm, they’ve inseminated my eggs and I’ve got the embryos,” Angie shares.

“They’re laying on ice in Sydney waiting for me to pick up when I want to be a mum.”

For Angie, her journey into motherhood has not been smooth sailing, with the star revealing she suffers from fertility issues including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

“I got to know my body and all the pain I was carrying for all these years instead of being medically gaslit for so long. I finally cultivated a team that helped me get on top of it,” Angie shares.

“It was always dormant in the back of my mind that I would have to at least freeze my eggs, so I was blessed enough to be able to create a dream come true.”

While she’s excited to be a mum, Angie admits she’s not certain when the exact moment to bring her baby into the world will be.

“I’m not a massive planner, I’m more live in the moment and go with the flow,” she shares.

“I would hope for this year or next year, but I’d never put a firm time on anything.”

HAPPY HEALTHY CHILD

She says her IVF experience has been full-on. (Image: Nine)

Angie, who is currently single and admits she’s notoriously indecisive, says picking a sperm donor was overwhelming.

She was initially rattled by the thought of her child sharing its DNA with a stranger.

“Obviously I want them to be healthy, so that was the number one thing I checked out because we’ve got a lot of health stuff on the Kent side,” Angie says.

Once she picked out the healthy donors, Angie says her approach was to study their profiles to find one that she could see herself being friends with.

“The person I ended up picking, I was like, ‘You could be my best friend and we could create a happy and healthy child together!”

While Angie’s stepping into parenthood on her own, she says her friends and family are supporting her on her IVF journey.

“I was frightened because I’ve heard IVF is a full-on experience, but I’ve felt so supported by my great group of friends that helped me select a donor,” Angie shares.

“But ultimately, I am such an independent person so I pretty much did everything on my own.”

While she’s holding off from having a baby for the moment, Angie is sharing her IVF journey with Australia on season three of Nine’s new reality series Big Miracles.

“I really want people to know that if you want to become a mother or a parent, don’t let your fear of people stop you from looking into IVF.”

WEIRDO BABY NAMES

Once The Bachelorette, Angie is now single. (Image: Channel Ten)

She’s also hoping that her journey will inspire like-minded single women to pursue their IVF dreams.

“If you’re a single queer woman with chronic invisible illnesses like me, it would’ve been such a game changer to see somebody do this,” Angie shares.

“So I’m hoping that I can be that person for people that feel frightened and alone.”

When she decides to have her baby, Angie says she’s not fussed by the gender, as long as it’s happy and healthy.

“I’ve never planned my wedding or funeral, but I’ve always had a list of baby names. I’m not going to share them though – some are really embarrassing!”

“But I don’t want anyone stealing by weirdo baby names.”

Big Miracles premieres on Wednesday, 5 February 2025 at 9pm on Nine & 9Now

