Are Angie and Yvie gearing up for a Gogglebox return?

With Gogglebox Australia gearing up for a “soft reboot” on Ten later this year, there are whispers fan-favourites Angie Kent, 34, and Yvie Jones, 52, could be returning to take up their old lounge positions.

Advertisement

The beloved firm friends departed the show in 2018 after revealing that they needed a change.

A FRESH START

“If the network approached them, they’d absolutely reunite for the show,” a close source says about the duo whose hilarious commentary made them household names.

The Melbourne-based Silbery family were unexpected casualties in the recent shake-up that saw the show also booted from Foxtel’s slate. Producers are now reportedly actively seeking new faces for the program.

(Credit: Foxtel)

Advertisement

“The show’s creators wanted a fresh start and felt a reshuffle was necessary,” explained an insider, who adds that there are other old faces fans might like to see.

“Wayne and Tom could easily be brought back too,” the source points out.

WHY DID ANGIE AND YVIE LEAVE GOGGLEBOX?

Angie Kent and Yvie Jones started on Gogglebox Australia in 2015, and soon became fan favourites. Audiences loved the banter between the two best friends.

Speaking to TV WEEK, Yvie said of the experience:

Advertisement

“We thought we’d do one season of Gogglebox and it would be something we’ll always have to look back on. We never thought it would do as well as it did, winning Logies and catapulting our careers,” Yvie admits.

“It’s been really lovely being able to do this together too.”

Osher Gunsberg, Angie Kent and Matt Agnew at the TV WEEK Logie Awards (Credit: Getty)

According to Angie Kent’s book If You Don’t Laugh You’ll Cry: Life and love from either side of the TV screen, Angie revealed that both herself and Yvie had grown over the four years doing the show which meant some of their behaviour on screen felt forced.

Advertisement

“By the end I think we might have acted a little bit, but it was still us,” she said in the book. ““We were forcing ourselves to be the same people over the last four years, but really, we had loved, lost, grown and felt we needed a change.”

Both Angie and Yvie have gone on to appear in several other TV shows and podcasts.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use