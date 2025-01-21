Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Angie Kent joins the third season of Nine’s Big Miracles

Here are all the details.
Channel Nine’s emotional reality series, Big Miracles is returning for a third season with new everyday Australians attempting to start a family. 

Big Miracles is ending the stigma by talking about the struggles many face when trying to start a family. 

big miracles season three cast
(Credit: Nine)

With actress Lisa McCune as narrator, viewers follow the tumultuous journey of Aussie couples and individuals trying to have children through IVF and other fertility treatments. 

Big Miracles is a heartwarming, and heartbreaking series that has captivated the attention of viewers across the nation. As we prepare for Big Miracles’ third season, TV WEEK has listed everything you need to know. 

When does Big Miracles season three premiere? 

The wait for Big Miracles is almost over, with Channel Nine confirming the third season will premiere Wednesday, February 5, 2025. 

Airing at 9pm on Channel Nine and 9Now. 

Who are the couples and individuals on Big Miracles season three?

Joining the third season of Big Miracles is a familiar face from reality TV, Angie Kent. She starred on Gogglebox Australia for many years and searched for love in 2019 as The Bachelorette but was unfortunately unsuccessful.

angie kent big miracles season three
(Credit: Instagram)
In 2025, Angie will begin her solo journey to becoming a mother in Big Miracles following multiple fertility-related conditions such as PCOS, endometriosis and PMDD. Nine has revealed she will undergo IVF in the hope of creating and freezing embryos. 

Joining her are familiar faces Sheila and Tyson who will welcome their miracle baby in the season premiere according to 9Entertainment. The returning couples also include Illina and Nick, and Christie and Perry who received a positive pregnancy result in season two. 

Meanwhile the newcomers include single Anna, couple Alicia and Chris, couple Kaiti and Sally, plus the unique story of Billie, Rob and Billie’s sister Shannen. 

Billie suffers from Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome, a rare medical condition which means she was born without a uterus and therefore cannot carry a baby. 

Her sister, Shannen has made the decision to carry Billie and Rob’s baby.

