MasterChef Australia contestant Aaron Kher shares how leaving the family business changed his life

MasterChef Austraia contestant Aaron Kher spent much of his life doing exactly what was expected of him – until he finally chose something for himself.

“Stepping away from the family business was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” the 32-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“It was terrifying and it’s something that I still carry with me. I felt as if I was betraying my family to go after my own dreams.”

The competition’s first Mystery Box pushes Aaron to exhaustion. (Credit: 10)

Born in Malaysia before moving to Victoria at five years old, Aaron grew up in a family that had built a successful medical equipment business. Studying science and joining the company felt less like a choice and more like a path already laid out for him.

“As someone my family relied heavily on, I was brought in to help grow the company immediately after I graduated from university,” he explains. “It wasn’t something I really had a choice about, and it became a defining point in my life… one when I felt I didn’t have full control over the direction of my own life.”

While work gave him stability, cooking gave him joy – and the turning point to chase a happier future came when he met his partner, Crystal.

“Without her, I would not have had the courage to step away from the family business and pursue something that made me happy,” he says.

“She’s also the reason why I applied for MasterChef. She saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm on 10 and 10Play.