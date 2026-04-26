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MasterChef Australia contestant Aaron Kher shares how leaving the family business changed his life

"It was terrifying."
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Lucy Croke Profile
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MasterChef Austraia contestant Aaron Kher spent much of his life doing exactly what was expected of him – until he finally chose something for himself.

“Stepping away from the family business was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” the 32-year-old tells TV WEEK.

“It was terrifying and it’s something that I still carry with me. I felt as if I was betraying my family to go after my own dreams.”

Aaron Kher, MasterChef Australia 2026 contestant at the counter cooking talking to judge Sofia Levin.
The competition’s first Mystery Box pushes Aaron to exhaustion. (Credit: 10)

Born in Malaysia before moving to Victoria at five years old, Aaron grew up in a family that had built a successful medical equipment business. Studying science and joining the company felt less like a choice and more like a path already laid out for him.

“As someone my family relied heavily on, I was brought in to help grow the company immediately after I graduated from university,” he explains. “It wasn’t something I really had a choice about, and it became a defining point in my life… one when I felt I didn’t have full control over the direction of my own life.”

While work gave him stability, cooking gave him joy – and the turning point to chase a happier future came when he met his partner, Crystal.

“Without her, I would not have had the courage to step away from the family business and pursue something that made me happy,” he says.

“She’s also the reason why I applied for MasterChef. She saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm and Sunday, 7pm on 10 and 10Play.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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