Survivor: Australia V The World’s Luke Toki: ‘David’s going to kill it!’

The choice of David Genat as the new host of Australian Survivor has been controversial – but David’s former tribemate Luke Toki has no doubt that he’s going to be great in the role.

“Oh, he’s going to kill it,” Luke tells TV WEEK. “Everything Dave touches turns to gold. The guy’s made for TV, and, as he said, he was born to play Survivor. He’s a good entertainer.”

Luke is convinced that his former tribemate David will do well as the new host. (Credit: 10)

At the same time, Luke does feel for axed host Jonathan LaPaglia.

“It does hurt a little bit when you hear the JLP situation,” he says. “But things move on. Life, right?”

Luke, 38, is the last male player left standing on Survivor: Australia V The World. He’s found it eye-opening to watch this season’s episodes go to air.

“You start realising, ‘Oh my God, girls getting together in a group actually can be more savage than if the boys get together, because we’re all just talking about food and this and that, and the girls are conniving – they’re trying to take all the men out,’” he tells TV WEEK.

Luke jokes that he’s still in the game because he’s “one of the girls”. But he thinks the real reason is that he’s prepared to fight, even when he’s on the bottom.

“But screw all the girls, I’m coming for them!” he laughs.

Luke really wants to win this season of Survivor – and it’s not just about the money. (Credit: 10)

The dad of three from Western Australia has a strong bond with businesswoman Janine Allis, who he first played with back in 2019’s Champions V Contenders.

“I was like, ‘This lady’s really, really nice,’” he remembers. “I didn’t even click that she was the owner of Boost Juice, because finance and business and all that type of stuff hasn’t been high on my list of things.”

Luke says the $250,000 prize for winning this season would be good, but there’s something more important to him.

“I want the title,” he says. “I want to be the best in the world – the King of the Jungle!”

