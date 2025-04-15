He is renowned for being a Survivor villain and ultimate reality TV champion after winning a staggering $5.8 million in the US series, Deal or No Deal Island – but there is another side to David Genat viewers didn’t see on TV.
He first appeared on TV in Survivor’s Champions v Contenders in 2019, and swiftly earned the nickname, The Golden God.
David is the ultimate strategist on TV, and a complete softie when it comes to his three children.
The international model shares two sons, Winston and Hugo from his previous relationship.
He then met now-wife, Pearl Christensen who is a movement coach, and welcomed a daughter Rei together. The lovebirds have been together since at least 2013 if Pearl’s Instagram posts are any indication.
“I have three kids, I love them to bits,” he previously revealed on Survivor in 2019. “I try to think of everything I do as a way to help them.”
“Just to have unbridled love right in front of your face and just remembering what that’s about and why you’re out here, it’s just such a good recharge.”
David’s two eldest children were living in Perth, while he lived across the globe in New York.
After nearly two decades in the US, David and his family relocated to Australia after winning Australian Survivor in 2020, which was his second round of the reality competition.
“Two of my boys have been growing up in Perth and they can’t quite get the same relationship through Skype as they would in person,” David confessed to TV WEEK shortly after his win.
“It’s pretty expensive to fly a family of four here and have a place to stay. We were intent on making the move back and Survivor has given me the ability to do that.”
David has since returned to America, currently residing in Texas with his family. However, the pair haven’t shared images of each other on social media in the recent years – the most recent post is from 2020.
The Golden God has taken some time away from his family recently given his appearance in Deal or No Deal Island, and most recently, it was confirmed he would compete in Australian Survivor: Australia v The World airing in 2025.