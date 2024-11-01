It’s safe to say that Australian Olympian Harry Garside knows a thing or two about healthy habits.

Advertisement

With a strict schedule and training routine, the boxer knows that sleep is one of the most important factors when it comes to setting himself up for success.

Harry Garside knows the importance of sleep. (Credit: Swisse Wellness)

Harry Garside is passionate about helping all Aussies get a good night’s sleep, and has shared his tried and tested tips.

His first recommendation is all about breathwork – a practice the 27-year-old has sworn by for many years.

Advertisement

Other tips include limiting your screen time before bed, incorporating a cup of relaxing tea into your nighttime routine, and minimising blue light at least an hour before going to sleep.

In combination with these practices, Harry also takes vitamins and supplements to support his sleeping habits.

His go-to products? Swisse Wellness.

Below are some of Swisse’s best-selling supplements from their sleep range.

Advertisement

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

01 Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium + Sleep from $35.99 at Swisse Always read the label and follow directions for use. This triple-action formula features magnesium for muscle relaxation and traditional herbs for calming the mind. Passionflower and hops are also included to help soothe your nerves and relieve sleeplessness. Key features: Available in 60, 100 or 120 tablets

Film coated

Easily absorbed SHOP NOW

02 Swisse Ultiboost Calm + Sleep Gummies $29.99 at Swisse Always read the label and follow directions for use. These delicious berry-flavoured gummies are infused with passionflower to decrease nervous tension and soothe nerves. Containing vitamin B5, these 99% sugar-free gummies offer a tasty and effective way to support a healthy stress response in the body. Key features: 60 gummies (pastilles)

Berry flavour

99% sugar free SHOP NOW

03 Swisse Ultiboost Magnesium + Sleep Powder $44.99 at Swisse Always read the label and follow directions for use. This formula has been crafted with a blend of calcium, potassium and magnesium so you can ease your muscles into comfort, helping alleviate cramps and spasms. With a delightful lemon and honey flavour, it’s perfect for those who prefer a break from tablets. Key features: 180g oral powder

Lemon & honey flavour

Supports nervous system health and function SHOP NOW

Advertisement

You can check out the rest of Swisse’s sleep range here.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY