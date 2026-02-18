Australia’s Next Top Model’s wildest moments – exposed!

Based on the uber-successful US format, Australia’s Next Top Model had us hooked for 10 stellar seasons after launching in 2005.

Hosted by a succession of Aussie beauties: Erika Heynatz, Jodhi Meares, Sarah Murdoch and Jennifer Hawkins, the competition was fierce – and was the launching pad for numerous models still working today.

Most notable among them are Montana Cox (winner, season 7), Duckie Thot (runner-up, season 8), Aleyna FitzGerald (winner, season 10), Tahnee Atkinson (winner, season 5) and Simone Holtznagel (third place, season 7).

But much like its US counterpart, controversies also swirled around this iteration.

Here, we break down the wildest moments to come out of the Aussie modelling competition.

Audiences were shocked when Sarah backtracked after announcing Kelsey as the winner.

The wrong winner is announced!

Who could forget the live season six finale in 2010?!

After a close competition, it all came down to the two finalists: Kelsey Martinovich and Amanda Ware.

As host Sarah Murdoch excitedly announced to the cheering audience that Kelsey had won – information fed to her through her earpiece – it soon became clear that something was amiss.

Both girls took the mic, thanking fans for their support, when Sarah suddenly interrupted. “Oh my god, I don’t know what to say right now. I’m feeling a bit sick about this,” she began, as Kelsey and Amanda looked on, confused.

“No. I’m so sorry about this, oh my god. I don’t know what to say. This was a complete accident. I’m so sorry, it’s Amanda, I’m so sorry. It was fed to me wrong.”

Trying to cover for the massive error, Sarah explained, “This is what happens when you have live TV, folks, I’m so sorry. This is insane, insane, insane,” as Kelsey assured her it was OK.

Of course, the first giveaway something was wrong should have been the giant Harper’s Bazaar cover that was projected behind the women, which clearly featured Amanda as it declared, “Amanda is Australia’s Next Top Model.”

Still, they all handled it as gracefully as they possibly could considering the enormity of the situation.

As an apology, Kelsey was awarded $25,000 and a free trip to America, while eventual winner Amanda won a modelling contract with Priscilla’s, an eight-page spread and cover of Harper’s Bazaar, a $25,000 Levi’s campaign, $20,000 cash, a new car and a trip to New York.

Judge Charlotte Dawson (right) stepped in for former host Jodhi Meares (left) for the live finale in season four. (Credit: Getty)

Host without the most

Prior to Sarah, Jodhi Meares hosted Australia’s Next Top Model. And she too struggled with the live aspect of the finale.

Joining the show in its second season in 2006, she suffered from terrible stage-fright and fumbled her way through her first live finales like a deer-in-the-headlights.

In a shock turn of events, she quit the show in season four – just 48 hours before the finale!

Judge Charlotte Dawson stepped in to host at the last minute, and Jodhi’s departure from the series was confirmed shortly after.

Demelza Reveley was accused of verbally and physically assaulting a fellow contestant.

Bullying scandals run rampant

Contestant Demelza Reveley’s season four win was marred by controversy.

The 16-year-old was accused of verbally and physically assaulting fellow contestant Alamela Rowan, tipping water over her head and leaving her in tears.

Her unacceptable bullying behaviour was addressed by the judges and Vogue editor Kirstie Clements made the decision not to run her eight-page winner’s shoot as the cover story.

But that wasn’t the only bullying scandal to plague the Aussie show.

In 2013, Taylah Roberts attacked Ashley Pogmore after some clothing of hers that contestant Dajana was wearing was damaged in a paint fight.

“I’m gonna f***ing strangle you!” Taylah yelled at Ashley before leaping on her and pushing her to the ground, her hands clamped around her neck!

Subsequently, Taylah was disqualified and given her marching orders from the show.

