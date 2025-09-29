Inside Ash Barty’s luxurious $4 million Gold Coast apartment

Ash Barty may have retired from tennis, but her winning streak clearly extends to the property game.

The three-time Grand Slam champion and her husband, pro golfer Garry Kissick, have just added another luxurious address to their growing portfolio, a $4 million beachfront apartment on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

(Credit: Graya)

The couple’s new pad sits inside Kloud, an ultra-modern 12-storey development in Palm Beach, designed by Brisbane-based luxury builders Graya, the same team behind homes for sporting stars like Darius Boyd, Quade Cooper and Israel Folau.

When complete, Ash’s residence will open up to sweeping panoramic views stretching from Burleigh to Currumbin Headland.

(Credit: Graya)

No expense has been spared in the design. The master suite alone is set to impress with plush wool carpet, a spacious walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite that ticks every luxury box: twin shower, double vanity and a freestanding bath with a view.

Rob Gray, co-founder of Graya, said Barty had long had her eye on a beachside retreat: “Ash has inquired about some of our Brisbane apartments over a number of years and then she ended up securing a Kloud apartment,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

He added that the apartment’s Jefferson Lane location offers “a premium luxury feel” and a relaxed Palm Beach lifestyle, perfect for weekend getaways with her young family.

(Credit: Graya)

This isn’t the couple’s first high-profile purchase. Barty and Kissick already call a stunning home in Brookwater their primary base, a property that backs onto the Greg Norman-designed golf course. They also own investments in Springfield Lakes and Augustine Heights.

At the same time, the pair are offloading a Melbourne townhouse they bought in South Yarra in 2022 for $1.88 million, which they’ve since renovated and sold in March.

Now, with their growing family (the couple welcomed son Hayden in 2023 and daughter Jordan in June 2025), they’re shifting focus back to Queensland.

