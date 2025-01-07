How Ash Barty wed husband Garry Kissick in secret after their five-year sporting romance

After becoming an Aussie tennis icon, then retiring from the sport just two months after winning the Australian Open in 2022, Ash Barty surprised the nation again just a few months later – this time by wedding long-term love Garry Kissick in secret.

She announced the exciting news with a single post on Instagram on July 30, 2022, sharing a photo of her and her new husband on their wedding day in Queensland.

“Husband & Wife,” she captioned the beaming wedding day photo.

It’s understood the ceremony took place earlier that month, with Ash choosing to enjoy a few weeks of wedded bliss before sharing the news with the world.

She calls him her “handsome boy” and he calls her “baby”, and together tennis star Ash and husband Garry are the envy of the tennis circuit because of the power of their love.

The couple announced their engagement on November 23 2021, after Garry popped the question a week earlier and Ash said “yes”.

Showing off her ring and her man of more than four years on Instagram, Ash captioned the joyful photo “future husband” and we couldn’t be happier for her.

But that wasn’t the first time she and Garry proved their love for each other in the sweetest ways.

In fact, when Ash famously won the Roland Garros in 2019, an over-the-moon Garry posted a loving message on Instagram as he jumped on a plane to fly to England to celebrate.

“Amazing! The puppies [Affie and Chino] and I are so proud of you baby! Many more to come,” he posted after her amazing straight sets victory over Czech player Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open.

The win rocketed her to number two in the world and also made Ash the first female winner of the Grand Slam tournament since Margaret Court in 1973.

After a brief hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ash, now the world Number One, had Garry cheering her on at Wimbledon 2021.

The Aussie tennis champ wowed with her performance in matches against the likes of French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, but was surprised when a Wimbeldon post-match press conference turned to her love life.

Speaking with reporters about her win, one commented to Ash: “You’re looking more relaxed — Garry’s here.”

Ash cracked a smile and laughed before opening up on what it’s like having her man supporting her at Wimbledon this year, saying “it was always the plan to have Garry over here for this part of the trip.”

The pair met while playing a round of golf and instantly clicked. (Image: Instagram)

The Aussie added that Garry generally tried to make it to her UK matches, and boy was she glad he made it to Wimbledon – because Ash won!

She became the 2021 Wimbledon ladies’ champion after overcoming Karolina Pliskova in three sets and Garry would have been cheering her name the whole way.

There’s no doubt that having Garry by her side for the historic win would have made it so much sweeter for Ash, as the couple had been separated for much of 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully they were able to reunite at Wimbledon, with Garry sharing a cute snap with Ash when the tournament kicked off in June 2021. It was a recreation of a similar photo they took in 2019.

Ash Barty and Garry Kissick posed together before the Wimbledon tournament kicked off. (Image: Instagram)

Ash, 28, met Garry, 32, a PGA trainee professional golfer, at Brooklands Golf Club in Queensland, in 2016 when she was playing a round of golf, and the pair instantly clicked, and have been quietly dating ever since.

Friends say the unassuming and ruggedly handsome golfer, who Ash calls her “cheeky and caring handsome boy”, is a big part of her success because together they have created a home filled with love.

They welcomed a son, Hayden, together in July 2023, and on Christmas Day 2024 they revealed that they were expecting another bundle of joy!

