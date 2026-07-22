The Block’s Marty Fox’s flashy lifestyle has producers fuming!

Has Marty Fox‘s flashy lifestyle hit a few cracks in the foundation?

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While the real estate mogul turned The Block judge has been busy cementing his luxury lifestyle with glamorous getaways and Tuscan house hunting, the cheeky chatter on set is that his social media strategy may need a little renovation of its own.

The TV judge, reportedly worth a cool $60 million, has been lighting up social media with envy-inducing snaps from a recent European getaway with his family – sun-soaked vineyards, extravagant meals, and even a spot of house hunting in Tuscany.

But while fans are happily double-tapping every post, the playful whispers suggest not everyone on set is rushing to hit the “like” button.

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“It’s a bit ‘look at me'”

“They’re all thrilled Marty’s having an amazing holiday,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “But it’s a bit ‘look at me’ and it’s rubbing a few people the wrong way. The eye-rolling has definitely started!”

The banter has reportedly even reached Scotty Cam, with the running joke being that Marty’s Instagram is becoming less The Block and more The Block Billionaire Diaries.

“Scotty’s apparently had a word with the powers that be,” the insider adds. “The concern isn’t the holiday – everyone wants him to enjoy it – it’s that viewers might start thinking the biggest renovation happening is Marty’s personal brand.”

(Credit: Nine)

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Scotty Cam’s fix

There’s even said to be a preferred fix in mind.

“Scotty thinks he needs to throw a few snags on the barbie and crack open a beer like the rest of us – that would get his like,” the source jokes. “He isn’t a fan of the flashy stuff at all.”

Producers are reportedly weighing up a quiet chat with Marty, encouraging him to balance the villa content with a little more of the down-to-earth charm that first won viewers over.

“The message is simple – keep the Italian villas coming, but throw in a bit more everyday Marty,” the insider says. “A coffee, a laugh, maybe even a little renovation dust. Give people something they can relate to.”

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For now, Marty appears blissfully unbothered – soaking up the European sunshine while the cheeky banter keeps flowing almost as freely as the Chianti.

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