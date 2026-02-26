The Jury Duty Season 2 trailer just dropped — and the premise is even more chaotic

Critics thought it couldn’t be done but now, in some incredible news for Jury Duty fans, the ground-breaking reality series is back for another season.

In case you missed it, in 2023, Prime Video released Jury Duty — an Emmy-nominated a reality show and sitcom mix which followed a group of people on a jury in a US trial. The catch? The case wasn’t real and every single person involved was a paid actor. Well, except for Ronald Gladden, a solar contractor who replied to a Craigslist advertisement asking for people willing to be part of a jury covered by a TV documentary crew.

While he knew that the case was being filmed, Ronald had no idea that the entire thing was staged purely to see his reaction to the wild, wacky and downright diabolical things that unfolded.

Between the original concept and the comedic scenes, the series became an instant hit. But it wasn’t just because of the bizarre scenario that the show was a success — it was in the casting.

Although many of the jurors were relatively unknown actors (to Ronald, at least), the series also included James Marsden who played a significantly more egocentric and ridiculous version of himself. Meanwhile, audiences instantly fell in love with Ronald’s kind-hearted nature.

In one instance, James Marsden pretends to take a monumental bowel movement that requires a plumber and gets Ronald to take the blame, which he does kindly to save James from embarrassment.

Another particularly heart-warming moment is Ronald’s acceptance and active inclusion of Todd (David Brown), a socially-awkward inventor who has created modified crutches he calls “chair pants”. While the other jurors clearly think that Todd is strange, Ronald takes it upon himself to invite him back to his hotel room to show him the movie A Bugs Life. To Ronald, Todd is like the main character who’s passion for technology inspires him to create all of these inventions even if he is ridiculed. He shares with Todd that people who do things like this are often misunderstood.

It was a beautiful moment, and an example of why audiences fell in love with Ronald — he was just a lovely guy!

We love Ronald!!!! (Image: Getty)

Eventually, the jig was up and Ronald was let in on the joke. When the season ended, he instantly became an overnight celebrity.

Although the show was a huge success, fans wondered if the network would be able to pull off such a huge stunt again and bamboozle another regular person onto a secret, staged TV set.

Thankfully though, the creators have done just that.

What is the premise of Jury Duty season 2?

This season of Jury Duty is called Jury Duty: The Company Retreat.

In season two, we meet Anthony, a brand new temp employee at a hot sauce company called Rockin’ Grandmas. Luckily for Anthony, his first day at the company is on the company retreat, where he gets to meet his new (fake) colleagues.

Meet Anthony. (Image: Prime Video)

The annual retreat is the last one for the existing CEO Doug, who is keen to hand the reigns to his son Dougie Jr, who doesn’t appear to be all too equipped to run the company. Along the way, Anthony and the rest of the employees discover that a private equity firm is looking to purchase the business, creating some friction with the employees.

So while everyone else is a paid actor, Anthony is along for the ride as his true self.

Will he be as beloved as Ronald? Only time will tell!

Is there a trailer for Jury Duty season 2?

Yes, there is!

You can check it out below.

When does Jury Duty season 2 come out?

Jury Duty: The Company Retreat comes out on March 20 with the first three episodes.

Two more episodes will drop on March 27 before the three-episode finale on April 3.

Where can I watch Jury Duty season 2?

You can watch Jury Duty season one and Jury Duty: The Company Retreat on Prime Video.

