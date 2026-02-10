Everything you need to know about Taylor Frankie Paul’s The Bachelorette journey

When The Bachelorette US returns in March, it’s with a very familiar face at the helm: Taylor Frankie Paul.

After a string of failed romances, Taylor is ready to find love on the long-running dating show. She is, of course, best known as the breakout star of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives and #MomTok influencer, who shot to fame for exposing the Mormon ‘soft swinging’ scandal.

So will it be happily ever after for the mum-of-three? Here’s everything we know about her upcoming season of The Bachelorette US and how you can tune in.

After shooting to fame on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, Taylor Frankie Paul is now on her journey to find love on The Bachelorette US. (Credit: Stan)

Why was Taylor Frankie Paul chosen as The Bachelorette?

In just three years, MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul has become a reality TV icon.

Her candour about the ‘soft swinging’ scandal that ended her first marriage saw her quickly catch the attention of TV producers.

Subsequently, The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives was born. The reality show, following Taylor and her MomTok friends, became an instant ratings hit for Disney+.

Her struggle to find lasting love over three seasons of the show saw the 31-year-old endear herself with audiences everywhere. Indeed, her tempestuous relationship with baby daddy Dakota Mortensen has been heavily featured.

Her turn as The Bachelorette marks the first time someone not previously associated with the franchise has been chosen as the lead. It proves just how bankable and marketable she is.

What was the public response to Taylor being cast as The Bachelorette?

To say that public opinion was mixed when Taylor was announced as The Bachelorette is an understatement.

While Secret Lives fans were thrilled, diehard Bachelor Nation fans weren’t so happy. Taylor admits she was taken aback by some of the reactions.

“I have our audience and fan base that are so supportive [from] Secret Lives,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t know the extent of Bachelor Nation, I’ll say. And their audience, they’re [a] diehard fan base. For me, it was like, ‘Whoa!’ I didn’t really know, because I’m not really into reality TV.”

As for what she would say to her detractors, she simply asks that they watch before judging her.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives will follow Taylor as she juggles filming The Bachelorette with her reality show, alongside Mayci Neeley and Miranda McWhorter. (Credit: Disney/Fred Hayes)

“What I will say is maybe tune in to make sure you’re really getting a read on who and how I am,” she said. “Because if you[’ve] not really seen anything [I’m in], then you maybe only know my news headlines, which maybe aren’t the prettiest ones.

“I think maybe just give me a shot and see, and then at the end, if you’re still like, ‘Nah,’ then that’s up to them.”

Known for being unfiltered, raw and brutally honest, Taylor admits she was concerned she’d need to “clean up my mouth” for The Bachelorette! Ultimately, she decided she could only be herself.

“For me, it’s like, [I have to] be who I am – [it’s a] take it or leave it kind of thing,” she told THR. “Maybe that is why I was chosen – to be who I am.”

The MomTok women support Whitney Leavitt at the opening night of Broadway musical Chicago, in which she stars as Roxie Hart. (Credit: Instagram)

Will we see any behind the scenes of Taylor’s Bachelorette journey on Mormon Wives?

Yes! In a coup for fans of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, the show is expected to feature some fun BTS of Taylor filming The Bachelorette.

Season 4 of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives premieres Thursday March 12 on Disney+.

As we’ve seen in some recent social media posts, Taylor’s co-stars were incredibly supportive of her quest for love. Several women even appeared on the show to help her whittle down her suitors!

Fellow cast members Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck’s recent turns on US Dancing With The Stars will also be shown.

While her casting as The Bachelorette was met with mixed reviews, Secret Lives fans are rooting for the mum-of-three to get her happily ever after. (Credit: Stan)

Did Taylor Frankie Paul find love on The Bachelorette?

The social media star is a pro at keeping us guessing about whether her The Bachelorette experience resulted in love!

On numerous occasions, she’s teased a glimpse of a man in videos, but never enough to confirm whether he’s her chosen suitor.

Still, she says she is confident that she can find true love on the show.

“I do. I actually do,” she told THR. “When I open my heart, I can fall pretty fast.

“I think if anyone were to [find love on the show], it would actually be me … So I may have a chance in this. I actually do think that.”

Where can I watch The Bachelorette US?

In great news for Aussie fans, Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette will air the same day as the US.

You can catch all the action from Monday March 23, exclusively on Stan.

