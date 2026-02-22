The stars tease Scrubs’ long-awaited return: ‘It still transcends time’

For anyone who ever laughed, cried or quietly questioned their life choices alongside J.D., Turk and Elliot, this news feels almost too good to be true: Scrubs is officially coming back.

The cult medical comedy, which originally ran from 2001 to 2010, built a fiercely loyal fanbase thanks to its absurd humour, heartfelt friendships and unexpectedly emotional storytelling.

Set at Sacred Heart Hospital, the series followed daydreaming intern John “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) as he navigated medicine, love and adulthood alongside best mate Christopher Turk (Donald Faison), overachieving on-again off-again girlfriend Elliot (Sarah Chalke) and a rotating cast of unforgettable characters.

Best buds and co-workers J.D. and Turk are up to their old tricks again at Sacred Heart Hospital in the Scrubs reboot. (Credit: Disney)

While the show technically wrapped with a ninth season centred on a new group of medical students, fans have long considered season eight – complete with J.D.’s imagined future montage – as the true ending.

Now, more than a decade later, that future is being revisited… with a twist.

“It’s obviously the same characters from [seasons] one through eight,” Zach, 50, told CinemaBlend. “[But] it’s a whole new show… we’re calling it season one.”

Sixteen years after it farewelled our screens, Scrubs returns – and all your favourite characters are back! (Credit: Disney)

That distinction matters. As Zach has also pointed out, the original ending was never meant to be a promise.

“I don’t know if everyone remembers this, but the finale’s happy ending is all in J.D.’s imagination,” he told Esquire. “Our hopes and dreams don’t necessarily all come true.”

That bittersweet realism is part of what made Scrubs resonate so deeply – and why it has endured long after its final episode.

John C. McGinley reprises his role of Dr. Perry Cox in the highly anticipated reboot, alongside some new faces. (Credit: Disney)

While chatting to TV WEEK in 2020 during an interview about their rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, Zach and Donald reflected on why the show still holds up.

“All the jokes are timeless,” Donald, 51, said. “The clothes we wear could suit anywhere, anytime. Because of that, it still transcends time.”

It’s that lasting relevance that makes the revival feel like a natural next step. Zach and Donald will reunite with Sarah, bringing back the trio whose chemistry defined the series, while welcoming a new generation of doctors and drama.

With creator Bill Lawrence also returning, Scrubs isn’t trying to undo the ending fans already cherish.

Instead, it’s asking a new question: what happens after the dream sequence ends?

Scrubs S10 premieres Thursday, February 26 on Disney+

