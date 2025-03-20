The loveable and undoubtedly hilarious, and if not questionable, Happy Gilmore is returning for a second film with some of our favourites Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen.

In the original 1996 film, Happy (Adam Sandler) was a hot-headed wanna-be professional Hockey player who oddly couldn’t skate. But he soon discovers his talent for an entirely different sport – golf.

(Credit: Universal Pictures/ Netflix)

It was a simple storyline with amazing characters, which unsurprisingly became a cult classic alongside iconic movies like Cruel Intentions, Pulp Fiction, Clueless, Fight Club and more.

Now nearly three decades after its release, Adam is reprising the role in Happy Gilmore 2.

Below, TV WEEK answers all your burning questions about the film including new and returning cast members, plot and where to watch the original Happy Gilmore in Australia.

Where to watch Happy Gilmore (1996) in Australia:

Good news Australia, Happy Gilmore is available for streaming on Binge in Australia.

The original film’s duration is an hour and a half, and is rated M for mature audiences.

Stream Happy Gilmore on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

(Credit: Netflix)

Who is the cast for Happy Gilmore 2?

As we have previously mentioned, Adam Sandler will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore, with Modern Family’s Julie Bowen also returning as Virginia Venit. Also returning are Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Allen Covert as Otto, and Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson.

In the 1996 film, Ben Stiller had a small uncredited role as the abusively orderly, known as Hal L, who will also be returning for Happy Gilmore 2.

Additional cast members include Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Nick Swardson, Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Kid Cudi and Benny Safdie.

When does Happy Gilmore 2 release?

The teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, released in March, confirmed the movie would release in Australian cinemas on July 25, 2025.

(Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot for Happy Gilmore 2?

In Happy’s glorious return to the green course, he is trying to keep up with the younger golfers because “these guys hit it big now.”

The teaser trailer revealed he would also grapple with his romantic interest, Virginia with the support of his new caddie, played by musician Bad Bunny.

Aside from minor plot details revealed in the teaser trailer, there haven’t been many details released regarding the storyline for Happy Gilmore 2.

