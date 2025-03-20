Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Movies

Nearly 30 years later, Adam Sandler returns to the golf field in Happy Gilmore 2

Grab your golf clubs!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

The loveable and undoubtedly hilarious, and if not questionable, Happy Gilmore is returning for a second film with some of our favourites Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen

Advertisement

In the original 1996 film, Happy (Adam Sandler) was a hot-headed wanna-be professional Hockey player who oddly couldn’t skate. But he soon discovers his talent for an entirely different sport – golf. 

where to watch happy gilmore australia
(Credit: Universal Pictures/ Netflix)

It was a simple storyline with amazing characters, which unsurprisingly became a cult classic alongside iconic movies like Cruel Intentions, Pulp Fiction, Clueless, Fight Club and more.

Now nearly three decades after its release, Adam is reprising the role in Happy Gilmore 2

Advertisement

Below, TV WEEK answers all your burning questions about the film including new and returning cast members, plot and where to watch the original Happy Gilmore in Australia. 

Where to watch Happy Gilmore (1996) in Australia: 

Good news Australia, Happy Gilmore is available for streaming on Binge in Australia. 

The original film’s duration is an hour and a half, and is rated M for mature audiences.

Stream Happy Gilmore on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

Advertisement
happy gilmore 2 julie bowen plot
(Credit: Netflix)

Who is the cast for Happy Gilmore 2? 

As we have previously mentioned, Adam Sandler will reprise his role as Happy Gilmore, with Modern Family’s Julie Bowen also returning as Virginia Venit. Also returning are Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, Allen Covert as Otto, and Dennis Dugan as Doug Thompson.

In the 1996 film, Ben Stiller had a small uncredited role as the abusively orderly, known as Hal L, who will also be returning for Happy Gilmore 2. 

Additional cast members include Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Nick Swardson, Bad Bunny, Kym Whitley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Kid Cudi and Benny Safdie. 

Advertisement

When does Happy Gilmore 2 release?

The teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, released in March, confirmed the movie would release in Australian cinemas on July 25, 2025. 

happy gilmore 2 cast
(Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot for Happy Gilmore 2? 

In Happy’s glorious return to the green course, he is trying to keep up with the younger golfers because “these guys hit it big now.” 

The teaser trailer revealed he would also grapple with his romantic interest, Virginia with the support of his new caddie, played by musician Bad Bunny. 

Advertisement

Aside from minor plot details revealed in the teaser trailer, there haven’t been many details released regarding the storyline for Happy Gilmore 2.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media in 2022. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. Here, Tia combines her passions; streaming, celebrity, fashion and reality TV before donning her best outfit to interview some of Australia's favourites at a red carpet. 

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement