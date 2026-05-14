Look at moi now: Where are the cast of beloved series Kath and Kim today?

There’s no denying the legacy of Kath & Kim. Their influence on Australian culture has been so profound that it’s hard to believe Australia’s favourite hornbags were only on our screens for just five years.

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For four show-stopping seasons — and two telemovies — the foxy ladies provided us countless laughs, too many catch phrases to count (Kimmy, look at moiiiii) and left an undying mark on TV and pop culture.

While the divas may have departed our screens in 2007, the series keeps finding new life with fans discovering the series when it was added to Netflix internationally in 2019 and through viral moments online and on streaming services.

So, where are the sassy and eccentric duo more than 20 years after the debut episode aired? And what about the rest of the beloved bogan characters? Let’s investigate.

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Kath Day-Knight: Jane Turner

Jane is 61 and is looking fabulous. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

She may have played one of the most outgoing characters on Aussie television, but Jane is very private. Following the show, Jane took a step away from acting and became a representative for the United Nations, where she travelled to refugee camps and supported charities in Africa.

Since playing the iconic divorcee Jane has also appeared in sketch show Open Slather alongside Kath & Kim co-stars Gina and Magda in 2015, in Rake where she played Senator Penny Evans in 2018.

In an exclusive chat with TV WEEK, Jane revealed that she struggled to step outside of the Kath mind frame when she approached her very different character in Rake.

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“There were moments where I’d go, ‘Oh, my God!’ when I was filming, and the director would say, ‘Kath’s creeping in! It’s quite hard not to go back there,” she said.

Jane filming Rake with Richard Roxburgh.

Outside of television, the now 61 year old actress performed in the 2010 Australian play, Holding the Man.

She’s said to still be close pals with Gina aka Kim.

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“They still love catching up and talking about the skits they would do if they could still get away with them,” our source recently told Woman’s Day.

She also shares three children with her husband, John Denton.

Kim Craig: Gina Riley

Gina Riley attends the red carpet premiere for Kath & Kimderella dressed in character in 2012. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Following Kath & Kim, Gina appeared in The Beautiful Lie, How To Life and Please Like Me. However, she has mostly stepped away from the spotlight.

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”As I get older, I really don’t want to be a public person, which sounds ridiculous with what I do,” she told Domain Review in 2018.

She has however, in recent years landed roles in theatre, performing in plays Northwest, An Ideal Husband and even Sweeney Todd in 2021.

In 2013, she announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer but thankfully due to early detection she made a full recovery.

In late December 2020, Gina appeared on social media in a photo shared by her child Max McKenna and husband Rick McKenna (who also produced Kath & Kim) in which she showed off her new look, much to the delight of fans.

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Fans compared Gina to Trude rather than Kim. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“Gina Riley is now rocking the grey/silver hair better than Trude,” one fan commented on the photo, comparing to Kath & Kim character Prude and Trude.

Max has followed in their famous mums footsteps, landing leading queer roles in Jagged Little Pill and Fun Home.

Sharon Strzelecki: Magda Szubanski

Magda played a very special role on Neighbours. (Image: Ten) (Credit: (Image: Ten))

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The netball loving star has gone on to appear in a number of series including Sisters, My Life Is Murder and notably Neighbours where Magda played Karl’s half-sister Jemima, who officiated the show’s first same sex wedding.

She has also lent her voice to the films Babe, Happy Feet and 100% Wolf.

Magda herself has also become an icon and spokesperson for the LGBTIQ community after coming out as a lesbian in 2012. In 2016, Magda released her memoir called “Reckoning” which received critical acclaim.

In recent years, the 61 year old has also reprised her role of Sharon in an Uber Eats commercial and in 2021, a Victorian government COVID-19 vaccination TV ad campaign.

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In 2019, she was made an Officer of the Order of Australia for her work as an actor, comedian, writer and campaigner for marriage equality.

”To be acknowledged in this way, it’s absolutely one of the highlights of my lift,” she said at the time.

In 2025, Magda revealed that she was suffering from stage four mantle cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. While it was very difficult battle, Magda thankfully went into remission in February 2026.

“I wanted to share the fantastic news,” she announced on Instagram. “I’ve completed chemo and I am now in remission.”

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Now, Magda is working on her second memoir about her journey, entitled “I Can’t Tell You But I Will”.

Kel Knight: Glenn Robbins

Kel aka Glenn aka Russell is an icon. (Image: Supplied) (Credit: (Image: Supplied))

There’s one character, other than sweetheart Kel Knight, that Glenn Robbins is arguably known better for, and that’s Russell Coight. The hilarious Russell Coight’s All Aussie Adventures ran at the same time as Kath & Kim up until 2004 before returning in 2018.

Since then, the comedian and actor has appeared in shows such as Upper Middle Bogan, Have You Been Paying Attention?, The Living Room and True Story with Hamish and Andy.

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Om 2020, Glenn told Hit FM’s Hughesy & Ed that he turned down the role of Fat Amy’s father in the 2017 film Pitch Perfect 3.

”If I’m not right for the role, I’m not right for the role. They wouldn’t show me the script, so I went, ‘oh well’, and I never heard from them again. They never got back to me,” Robbins said, adding that he was busy working on All Aussie Adventures at the time.

The role ended up going to John Lithgow but the 64 year old said he had no regrets.

”You’ve got to go in with passion,” he added.

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In 2021, he appeared as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and starred in the office comedy Fisk, alongside Kitty Flanagan. Most recently, Glenn hosted Glenn and Mick’s Celebrity Intervention, where he roasts other Aussie celebs.

Glenn, who lives in Melbourne with his wife Selena, also hosts his own podcast, Somehow Related with Dave O’Neil & Glenn Robbins.

Brett – Peter Rowsthorn

Since his days putting up with show wife Kim, Peter has gotten married to now wife Gabrielle Rowsthorn and had four kids to complete his family.

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In recent years he has continued to grace our screens on shows such as Talkin’ Bout Your Generation, Hughesy, We Have A Problem and the 2018 season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, where he lasted five and a half weeks living in the South African jungle.

The now 57 year old told news.com.au that he was ”gutted” to leave the show in 2018.

”I’ve had a good time. I’ve met great people, I’ve done some amazing things I would never have done. It had its hard moments, but it was a really amazing opportunity,” he told the publication.

Peter has appeared in a number of small-scale shows and movies since his time on Kath & Kim, as well as a gig in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

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Peter can really pull off a wig. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

In 2023, Peter appeared on The Amazing Race alongside his daughter Frankie — who is also a comedian. Then in 2025, the father-daughter duo teamed up again for a comedy show at the Adelaide and Melbourne comedy festivals.

Epponee-Rae Craig: Zara Harrington

What a happy family! (Image: Kath & Kim)

Who could forget Kim’s baby Epponee-Rae in season three?

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In the original series, Epponee-Rae was played by Zara Harrington and in a fact that might make you feel incredibly old, Zara is now 21 years old.

“I don’t remember it myself, but I was told it was a very warm and funny set,” she said, per Sky News.

While Zara was just a baby, she’s proud to have played a part in such a cultural juggernaut.

“I always knew growing up, but I’ve got to say it didn’t hit me until I got older when friends would Google it,” she said.

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“Then we had the 20-year anniversary in 2022, which was when it really hit. And seeing how many people still quote it and love it just made me realise how big the show really is.”

Epponee-Rae Craig: Kylie Minogue

Who could forget when the one and only Kylie Minogue portrayed a grown-up Epponnee-Raelene Charlene Kathleen Darleen Craig during a flash-forward sequence which showed her wedding day in 2004.



Obviously, Kylie has been up to a hell of a lot since her appearance, releasing music and even appearing in the final episode of Neighbours (before it was briefly brought back by Amazon Freevee) in 2022.

This year, the Spinning Around singer has been working on her own Netflix documentary entitled Kylie. You can read all about it HERE.

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