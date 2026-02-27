Magda Szubanski announces she’s in remission after rare cancer battle

Australian actor and comedian Magda Szubanski has shared uplifting news with fans, announcing she is in remission following a battle with a rare cancer.

In a heartfelt message, Magda revealed she has completed chemotherapy and is now entering the next phase of her recovery.

“Hello, wonderful, beautiful people. First of all, happy, happy Mardi Gras. I am so gutted that I can’t be there,” she began in a video shared to her Instagram page. “I’m afraid it’s unavoidable, but have a wonderful time and big love to you all. And secondly, I wanted to share the fantastic news, which is that I’ve completed chemo and I am now in remission. So, phew, big relief.”

While describing the remission as a significant milestone, Magda was candid about the ongoing nature of her health journey.

“It’s not a cure, but because I got a good remission, that hopefully means that I’ll have, you know, keep the cancer at bay for a good long time,” she said.

The beloved performer, known for her decades-long contribution to Australian television and film, expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support she received during treatment.

“I also wanted to say a special, huge thank you to all of you for the love and support, it was just like a tsunami coming at me. And honestly, I swear to God, it helped me not only emotionally, I think it really helped me physically too. I felt so loved and cared for. So, eternal gratitude. Thank you so much for that.”

She also paid tribute to her medical team and Australia’s healthcare system, describing the country as fortunate to have world-class care.

“Eternal gratitude to my medical team. We have the most incredible medical people in this country. We’re so lucky,” she said.

“And there’s not a day goes by that I don’t bless, you know, give profound thanks to the medical community, those beautiful people, and also to the common sense of the Australian people that we see how practical and compassionate it is to have a really good medical system. And ours is really one of the best in the world, including the First World countries. So, you know, anyone I know who’s going through a major health journey, one of the first things that occurs to you is like, oh, thank God I live in Australia.”

Despite the seriousness of her diagnosis, Magda maintained her trademark humour.

“What else do I have to tell you? Seems I’m not dead. Well, I better check with social media because that knows more about me than I do. What else? Got some hair back. Turns out I’m not a natural blonde. Although it does look like it may have previously belonged to Napoleon. But, you know, I’m fine with that.”

As she moves into the maintenance phase of treatment, Magda also issued an important reminder about the vulnerability of cancer patients.

“Please be careful. I can’t hug. I can’t do the hugging because the thing is, this is on behalf of me and all people going through cancer. When you’re going through the chemo, you’re completely, you know, immune annihilated.

“And then even in the maintenance phase, which is where I am now, you’re still immunocompromised. So, you know, we’re not being precious. And I would love to hug you. But I can’t. Because what’s a sniffle for you could, you know, really harm me, maybe kill, you know, just saying.”

Magda finished her message with appreciation, sending “big love” to supporters who stood by her throughout her treatment.

