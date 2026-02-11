Magda Szubanski’s humour amid heartache sparks outpouring of love

She’s in the midst of a battle against stage four cancer, and yet beloved Kath & Kim star Magda Szubanski hasn’t lost her wicked sense of humour, as she proved in a new post.

The star – who revealed she had been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer, in May 2025 – took to Instagram to share a quip and a new photo on February 11.

Magda shared a quip about this photo. (Credit: Instagram/magda_szubanski)

“Jane Turner has always said ‘all babies look like Magda’”, the comedian captioned her post. “So I searched for ‘baby’ in my photos and this is what it came up with!”

The accompanying photo was a selfie of the star in her car, her head bald due to her ongoing cancer treatment.

“But there were even heaps of photos from when I had hair!!!” the star quipped, leading to a flood of love from fans.

“Lovely to see your gorgeous face 💜 hair or no hair,” one person wrote. “Please know you’re loved and thought of often,” another added.

“A very, very special and much-loved baby,” joked a third.

“That just means that you are still bloody adorable!! As always!!!” a fourth chimed in.

Magda has approached her health struggle with humour Credit (Getty).

Magda’s post was the first she had made since she warned followers about an AI scam using her likeness on January 17.

On that occasion, the comedian had discovered a post doing the rounds on social media, which featured an image of a woman in a hospital bed which bore a resemblance to her.

“Ok. Dear peeps. This lovely lady – whoever she is – is not me. I hope she’s doing well. But please don’t think it’s me and DEFINITELY DO NOT DONATE MONEY TO ANY MEDICAL FUNDRAISER THAT PURPORTS TO BE ME!!” Magda wrote in response to the discovery.

“If you want the real me you can always find me here,” the star continued. “ Otherwise- it’s a scam.”

While Magda has been away from the public eye as she continues her treatment, in December 2025 her friend David Campbell gave an update on her health to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Magda is really receiving everyone’s goodwill,” he explained.

“I think that’s the thing that’s been keeping her going. Certainly, she’s been getting it from our family, but also from the nation.”

In another interview with the Something to Talk About podcast, David said the “support” that Magda had felt had been “instrumental in her getting through everything”.

The star’s stellar sense of humour amid her ongoing battle has also been of comfort.

“She laughs at us. She laughs at herself. And she made us laugh at the cancer with her,” David explained.

“And they say laughter is the best medicine. It’s kind of true. It does make people feel better.”﻿

