Magda Szubanski shares rare update on her cancer treatment

Beloved Australian TV personality Magda Szubanski has given fans an update on how she’s feeling while undergoing cancer treatment.

The 64-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy for stage four Mantle Cell Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive blood cancer.

On Monday, she posted a video on her Instagram page showing fans the new Lego Land Rover she was sent by the company.

“Having cancer is not all bad because look… Lego Land Rover! I am such an 11-year-old boy trapped in a 64-year-old lesbian’s body,” she joked in the video. “The upside of cancer — it ain’t all bad! Thank you Lego for my new Lego Land Rover Classic Defender.”

“This will keep me busy for a bit. Tricky with chemo induced numbness in fingertips but… I’ve planned ahead and ordered a building kit with pliers and finger protectors!! GOOD TIMES!!! Now all I need is a Lego Queen Elizabeth II to pop in the driver’s seat.”

Credit: Instagram.

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with messages of support.

“The one thing chemo hasn’t taken away from you is your spirit and your sense of humour, Magda,” one person wrote. “You rock, you’ve got this x.”

“You make us all laugh even as we’re horrified at the ordeal you’re enduring. Thank you Magda, we don’t deserve you or your kindness and generosity,” said someone else.

“Love and best wishes to you. This is temporary and you will make this journey and come through it to make us laugh once again,” added a third.

In May, the Kath and Kim star announced she had been diagnosed with the rare blood cancer in a video posted to Instagram.

“Hello my lovelies. So, the head is shaved in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks because I have just been diagnosed with a very rare, very aggressive, very serious lymphoma,” she started the video.

“It is one of the nasty ones, unfortunately. But the good thing is I’m surrounded by beautiful friends and family and an incredible medical support team,” she continued. “Honestly, we have the best in the world here in Australia, particularly in Melbourne, so I feel very fortunate.”

‘It’s pretty confronting. It is a full on one. But new treatments keep coming down the pipeline all the time.”

Credit: Instagram.

In the caption, Magda shared that the cancer was discovered because her lymph nodes were up during a routine breast cancer screening.

“I’ve been feeling pretty ratshit for ages,” she said. “So I asked for extra bloods and — voila! So the takeaway is — get tested and listen to your body!”

The comedian also told fans she would be laying low while she’s undergoing the treatment.

“So if you see me out and about — don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly.”

