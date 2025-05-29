Beloved Australian actor and comedian Magda Szubanski has revealed her private health battle with a “rare” form of cancer.

Advertisement

The Kath & Kim star took to social media on Wednesday, May 29, to share her diagnosis with stage four Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

(Credit: Getty)

“Hello, my lovelies. The head is shaved in anticipation of it all falling out in a couple of weeks,” she said in the video. “I have just been diagnosed with a very rare, very aggressive lymphoma.

“It is one of the nasty ones unfortunately.

Advertisement

“The good thing is I’m surrounded by beautiful friends and family and an incredible medical support team. Honestly we have the best in the world here in Australia.

“It’s pretty confronting. It is a full on one. But new treatments keep coming down the pipeline all the time…”

“What do you? What are you gonna do?”

(Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Magda is currently undergoing a treatment in Melbourne called, the Nordic Protocol which she described as “one of the best” available.

But as she faces this next battle, Magda has asked fans to not approach her in public while her “immune system takes a hammering.” Instead, she’s asked fans to ” “wave enthusiastically from a safe distance”, knowing she would “love you madly.”

“Please keep a distance though because I will be very immuno-compromised. So as I can’t hug no more,” she said.

Advertisement

Magda accidentally discovered her diagnosis following a breast screening where the doctors found her “lymph nodes were up,” but felt something was wrong prior to this and asked for extra tests.

“So the take away is – get tested and listen to your body.”

Various Australian stars and followers flooded the comment section of Magda’s post with love.

David Campbell, who made Magda the godmother of his daughter Betty, commented: “David Campbell, who made Magda the godmother of his daughter Betty, commented: “I love you so bloody much”

Advertisement

Magda with her god-daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

“You’ve got this 💪 yelling at you now from a distance that we all love you,” Carrie Bickmore wrote.

Teresa Palmer shared: “Oh Mags, I’m so sorry to hear this shit news, you’re such an inspiration to so many of us, an icon for the ages. Hope you can feel all the strength being sent your way from our crew and everyone who loves you.”

“Lots of love and support to you beautiful one,” Rove McManus shared.

Advertisement

“Right there with you darling xx,” Sam Neill commented.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.