‘Yet another mountain’: Rebecca Gibney shares difficult family update

It’s been almost two months since former Packed to the Rafters star Rebecca Gibney told her fans that she had “stopped fully living in the present” and something needed to change.

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Citing a need to “reconnect with my hubby, my dogs and myself”, Rebecca stepped away from social media, where her straight-talking approach to life and ageing had amassed her 250,000 Instagram followers.

Now, in a new update, Rebecca has shared there has been some “‘stuff’ going on” behind the scenes as she has taken time away from the spotlight, including the hospitalisation of her beloved mother.

“Mama Shirl is in hospital and has been dealing with a few issues but is doing well,” Rebecca explained. “Anyone that follows me knows and loves Mum so thought I should share that – please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she climbs yet another mountain.”

Rebecca Gibney urged her followers to keep her mum in their thoughts. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

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Over the years, Rebecca has spoken emotionally about the 15 years of beatings her mother endured at the hands of her husband, and Rebecca’s father, Austin, before he died of a heart attack in 1982 aged 51.

Despite all she endured, Rebecca said Shirley, now 91, had taught her to “always be kind”, to “focus on others, be of service, and to be grateful for what I have”.

Their close bond means that, naturally, the star is finding her mum’s health challenges a source of pain – and it’s not the only thing that has been on Rebecca’s mind of late.

The Millionaire Hot Seat host revealed that her dog Lolly has been going through “a few health issues” too, but added that she was on “the road to recovery” after undergoing treatment.

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Rebecca revealed her beloved mum Shirl was in hospital. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

In her Instagram post, Rebecca shared how she had been enjoying spending time with her eldest brother and her husband Richard amid the challenges, and that she “highly recommends” spending more time “in the garden and way less on SM [social media].”

“So there you have it. A little bit of the past little while,” the beloved star explained.

“The world is a bit nutso and it feels like we’re in a version of The Truman Show sometimes – but there are still good, good people out there, nature is awesome and if you focus on doing a wee bit of good every day – you’ll feel better. Even if it’s pulling some weeds away from a tiny native tree…”

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A source previously told Woman’s Day how Rebecca’s husband was the one who encouraged the star to take a break from social media in the first place, after she “let the trolls get to her” for going public with her ADHD diagnosis.

“Rebecca prides herself on being a survivor – and she’s done a lot of self-work rebuilding from the horrors of her past, but Richard can’t bear to see her confidence falter over a troll online,” the insider explained.

“Rebecca worked so hard to let only trusted loved ones into her world, so why not do it online?”

Rebecca’s husband Richard is said to have encouraged her to take a break from social media. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

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The source said that Rebecca would “be back” in due course but that for now she was “getting away from negative scenes and focusing on family”.

“She and Richard have been on long dog walks and now talking about a new veggie bed in the garden,” the insider added.

“They thrive in the outdoors and turning off the screens has revived them after a tough year. They’ve started laughing together again.”

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