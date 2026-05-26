As Russell Crowe’s expletive-filled rant goes viral, questions grow over his future with Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe has raised eyebrows after footage emerged of the actor issuing a blunt warning to fans outside his French hotel.

Advertisement

In the clip, the 62-year-old approached the waiting crowd and made his terms clear before agreeing to sign autographs.

Loading the player...

“Are you listening?” he said firmly, peering over his rose-tinted aviator sunglasses as the group hushed. “Stay where you are. Don’t f**king push in on me and I’ll come to you.”

He added, “Give everybody space and as soon as somebody’s a d*ck, I’m going. You got me? Clear?”

Advertisement

While the actor had no trouble establishing boundaries with strangers, the rules within his personal life are proving far harder to navigate – particularly for his partner of five years, Britney Theriot.

(Credit: Getty)

Britney’s all set to follow Russell Crowe around Europe for his summer of work, but insiders say her hopes of fitting in a romantic wedding will be dashed. And after five years together and no firm plans to marry, her friends fear she could be on a path to heartbreak!

“Britney’s staying focused on Russell’s needs and supporting him on set, but her oldest friends are worried,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “She always wanted to have a family of her own, but there are concerns this won’t end well for her.”

Advertisement

Insiders say Russell’s shock confession that he’s not planning to marry again has also caused tension, as the catalyst for that decision is his ex-wife Danielle Spencer – and the notion that he still considers himself married to her.

“He said those vows to Dani knowing it was forever in the eyes of God – and a bishop,” a source explains of their 2003 union. “He knows legally he can marry Britney but in his mind – spiritually and religiously – he can’t.

“If he changed his mind she’d be over the moon, but the more he sticks to those old vows, the more she thinks she might never be Mrs Crowe.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Although the actor has often spoken fondly about his wonderful relationship with Britney, 42, she’s starting to have her doubts.

“Her fear is he’s using his spiritual beliefs as an excuse and he’s simply ‘not that into her’,” adds the insider.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.