Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer: Inside their relationship today after divorce

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer may have ended their marriage years ago, but the former couple remain one of Australia’s most enduring examples of how to co-parent — and stay close — after a split.

Advertisement

From raising their two sons between Sydney and Russell’s filming schedule, to supporting each other’s creative projects, their dynamic continues to evolve more than a decade after separating.

Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe arrive at The Star Opening Party on October 25, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Getty)

From co-stars to co-parents

Russell and Danielle married in 2003, welcoming son Charles the same year and Tennyson in 2006. Their relationship weathered long periods apart due to Russell’s demanding film career, something the actor has openly reflected on.

“It’s one of the reasons I separated, really,” he admitted in a past interview. “It’s because my job requires constant travel.” He also acknowledged how difficult it was to carve out consistent time with his sons, describing those stretches together as “the best part of my year.”

Advertisement

After their separation in 2012 and eventual divorce in 2018, the pair made a joint decision about their children’s home base: the boys would continue living with Danielle in Sydney, with Russell spending extended time with them whenever his schedule allowed.

“They live in Sydney with their mum… if I am in the city I get to have them on weekends,” he previously told Sunday Style, noting that the boys often chose to sleep in his room when they stayed with him.

Danielle has also spoken publicly about the strength of their connection post-marriage. In 2020 she told Stellar magazine, “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended… We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family.”

Russell in Master and Commander. (Credit: YouTube)

Advertisement

Crowe’s on-air admission about Danielle

Russell also recently made headlines with a lighthearted revelation about Danielle during an interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show. When pushed about whether he had ever incorporated one of his iconic film characters into his personal life, he hesitated before acknowledging he once dressed up for his ex-wife while filming Master and Commander.

“There was one point when I was shooting Master and Commander… she visited the set, and she was very much into the high pants and the English navy uniform, to the point where every now and then she’d call me Captain Stubing,” he laughed.

Russell and Danielle share two sons.

A modern blended dynamic

Their amicable bond resurfaced more recently when Danielle reacted to Russell inviting her to be part of an upcoming Sydney music gig, something she reportedly found “sweet.” According to insiders, the gesture highlighted the long-standing affection the two maintain, even as Russell moves forward with partner Britney Theriot.

Advertisement

Sources close to Britney, however, suggested the decision stirred a little anxiety, given Russell and Danielle’s deep history. Russell and Britney, who were first linked in 2020, have faced ongoing speculation about a potential engagement, thanks in part to a ring she has been seen wearing on multiple occasions.

Despite this, Russell shut down rumours of any upcoming wedding during a recent 60 Minutes sit-down.

“All these reports keep coming out saying that Britney and I are engaged… No,” he said, adding that he’s content with their relationship as it is. “My life is so joyous and happy at the moment. Why would I ruin that with a wedding?”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.