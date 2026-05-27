‘Nothing but resilient’: How Julie Andrews is really doing as she resurfaces for first time in three years

Julie Andrews has made a long-awaited return to public life, appearing in a video message at the seventh annual World Parkinson Congress conference over the weekend – her first time resurfacing in three years.

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The beloved 90-year-old Oscar winner introduced herself and welcomed attendees to this year’s event. “Your participation is invaluable as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease,” she said, adding: “May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread.”

Julie noted she understands first-hand how devastating Parkinson’s can be – and those close to her say the cause is deeply personal. “She has several friends going through Parkinson’s,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “She loves popping up every now and then for a good cause.”

Her last in-person public appearance was in March 2023, when she attended the taping of close friend Carol Burnett‘s television special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love – making this weekend’s return all the more special for fans.

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Julie and Carol Burnett. (Credit: Getty)

“It was such a treat for fans to see Julie. She’s such an inspiration to so many,” the source says. In recent years Julie has faced her share of challenges – not least the loss of her four-octave vocal range after a procedure to remove non-cancerous nodules went wrong.

Rather than step back, she channelled her talents into storytelling and audiobooks, embracing her now-raspy voice with typical grace.

“The world will forevermore mourn the loss of such extraordinary singing abilities, but Julie’s been nothing but resilient,” the source continues.

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Julie and her daughter Emma. (Credit: Getty)

At 90, Julie is said to prefer the comfort of home over the red carpet – but those around her are quick to note she’s doing well. “She’s incredibly fit and healthy,” the source says. “At 90, of course she has her usual aches and pains and prefers the comforts of home, but she’s doing wonderfully.”

And through it all, she has the support of her family – daughters Emma, Amy, and Joanna, along with nine grandchildren.

“Her three daughters and nine grandkids are so proud of her, how she’s spent her twilight years focusing on projects close to her heart – and family most of all,” the insider says.

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